La alarmante publicación de Ariana Grande sobre su salud

Ariana Grande compartió un fuerte comunicado que alarmó a sus seguidores. La cantante aseguró que está preocupada por su estado de salud y por los fuertes dolores que siente a diario, que aún no tiene diagnóstico certero.

"Hola amores, todavía estoy muy enferma. He estado enferma desde el último concierto de Londres", escribió en su cuenta oficial de Instagram. "No sé qué pasa pero me duelen muchísimo la cabeza y la garganta. Ya sé que sueno bien, pero me duele muchísimo y me cuesta respirar durante los conciertos. La verdad es que no sé qué está pasando con mi cuerpo ahora mismo y quiero averiguarlo", agregó.

No es la primera vez que Ariana hace alusión a su estado de salud. Días atrás se mostró con una máscara de oxígeno y anunció la cancelación de un show en Londres. "Me he despertado como 10 veces peor y tragar es terrible. No sé qué pasa. Pero lamentablemente no puedo cantar esta noche. Lo siento muchísimo, me siento fatal, estoy muy enfadada, pero por supuesto se les devolverá la plata", tiró.