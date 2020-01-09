Escándalo en la Corona: de la abdicación de Eduardo VII a la renuncia de Meghan y Harry

View this post on Instagram

The Duke of Windsor died #OnThisDay 1972 🥀 The former King Edward VIII abdicated in 1936 to marry his American love Wallis Simpson. He was the elder brother of King George VI - the Queens father. —————- ————————————————— #edwardviii #kingedward #dukeofwindsor #princeedward #wallissimpson #duchessofwindsor #royalfamily #britishmonarchy #britishroyalfamily