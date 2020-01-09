Escándalo en la Corona: de la abdicación de Eduardo VII a la renuncia de Meghan y Harry

Conociendo Rusia: "Loco en el desierto"
La sorpresiva decisión de los Duques de Sussex tiene similitudes con el mayor desastre de la realeza.
Meghan Markle y el Príncipe Harry tomaron una radical decisión que puso en jaque a la Corona británica. El miércoles por la tarde anunciaron su renuncia generando un verdadero revuelo.
“Después de muchos meses de reflexión y discusiones internas, hemos elegido hacer una transición este año para comenzar a forjar un nuevo papel progresivo dentro de esta institución. Tenemos la intención de dar un paso atrás como miembros "mayores" de la Familia Real y trabajar para ser financieramente independientes, sin dejar de apoyar plenamente a Su Majestad la Reina", dijeron los Duques de Sussex en el comunicado oficial.
"Es con su aliento, particularmente en los últimos años, que nos sentimos preparados para hacer este ajuste. Ahora planeamos equilibrar nuestro tiempo entre el Reino Unido y América del Norte, continuando honrando nuestro deber hacia La Reina, la Commonwealth y nuestros patrocinios", agregaron.
Esta tremenda decisión trajo consigo un paralelismo inevitable. La historia se vuelve a repetir y, a pesar del paso de los años, la comparación con la abdicación del Rey Eduardo VII sale a la luz. ¿Es Meghan Markle la nueva Wallis Simpson?
La renuncia, en noviembre de 1936, del monarca británico se convirtió en un verdadero escándalo. El tío de la Reina Isabel II se enamoró de una socialité norteamericana dos veces divorciada.Tan profundo era su amor que, a 325 días de asumir el trono, decidió terminar con sus privilegios para casarse con ella.
The Duke of Windsor died #OnThisDay 1972 🥀 The former King Edward VIII abdicated in 1936 to marry his American love Wallis Simpson. He was the elder brother of King George VI - the Queens father.
Esta posición trajo consigo un verdadero incordio político en la Realeza porque, antes de abdicar, Eduardo pidió su autorización al Primer Ministro Baldwin quien negó la petición, a pesar de tener el apoyo de figuras importantes como Winston Churchill.
De espíritu rebelde, el tío abuelo del Príncipe Harry escribió el primer capítulo en la historia de escándalos de la realeza y, sin decir nada, se marchó con su nueva esposa a disfrutar de su vida sin beneficios. En un inicio, los Duques de Windsor ( el título que adquirieron tras su boda) se exilió en Francia y su hermano, el Rey Jorge VI, amenaza con cortar el apoyo económico a la pareja en el caso de su retorno a Gran Bretaña sin invitación previa.
¿La historia se volverá a repetir?
The Times reported this week that the Duke of Windsor's favourite home-in- exile, Le Moulin de la Tuilerie, is for sale for €6.5million. In 1952, he and the Duchess bought the 18th century mill near the village of Gif-sur-Yvette in the Chevreuse Valley south-West of Paris. It would be their home for 20 years - until the Duke's death in 1972.
