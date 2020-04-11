Ni Kate ni Meghan: La Reina Isabel reveló quién es su nuera favorita

Efemérides, por Radio Perfil
Su majestad dejó muy en claro con quien tienen preferencia a la hora de confiar sus secretos de mujeres.
Ni Kate Middleton ni Meghan Markle, pudieron conquistar el corazón de la Reina Isabel II. La nuera favorita de la monarca es Sophie de Wessex. "Es una persona común y creo que eso es cada vez más lo que la familia real necesita (...) es interesante, educada...", se la define en los pasillos del Palacio.
"...Pero siempre le dirá a la reina Isabel lo que piensa. Si no está de acuerdo, lo dirá. A mí misma me lo ha hecho infinidad de veces", afirmó Amanda Pullinger, directora ejecutiva de 100 Women in Finance, amiga de la condesa al destacar el trabajo que hace en favor de su Alteza Real.
Sophie es esposa del príncipe Eduardo, hijo menor de Isabel II, y se ha convertido a los largo de tiempo en una de las favoritas de la Reina. Sin embargo, su propio marido, es el más marginado de su madre. Pocos veces figura en los actos oficiales de la monarquía.
Es que Sophie se ha convertido en la asistente personal de compras y mayor consejera de la reina de 93 años y 68 años en el trono. La industria mediática apuntó mal, la condesa de Wessex se perfila con uno de los personajes más importantes de la casa real británica.
