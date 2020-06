Lea Michele fue acusada de racista en medio de la polémica por la muerte de George Floyd

View this post on Instagram

WE WERE PEACEFUL WHEN WE MIGRATED FROM THE SOUTH BUT YALL UNWELCOMED US IN YOUR COMMUNITIES AND LYNCHED OUR FATHERS AND SONS. WE WERE PEACEFUL WHEN WE MARCHED ON SELMA BUT YALL CAME WITH HORSES, BATONS AND WATER HOSES. YOUVE BOMBED OUR CHURCHES, OUR COMMUNITIES, YOUVE KILLED US IN OUR SLEEP, HAVE SILENCED US IN OFFICES, IN SCHOOLS AND HAVE STOLEN SOME OF OUR MOST POWERFUL LEADERS AWAY FROM US. WE WERE ALSO PEACEFUL IN LOS ANGELES THIS AFTERNOON WITH OUR HANDS UP UNTIL RUBBER BULLETS AND TEAR GAS WERE AIMED AT MY FAMILY. SO AGAIN, I ASK, PEACEFUL FOR WHAT? DEFUND THE POLICE. PROSECUTE KILLER COPS AND PAY US WHAT YOU OWE US. THEN MAYBE WE CAN TALK ABOUT PEACE!!!!?!