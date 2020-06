Meghan Markle preocupada por su madre

View this post on Instagram

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, shared a powerful message with her former high school’s graduating class following the death of George Floyd. "I realized the only wrong thing to say is to say nothing. Because George Floyd's life mattered." . . . #meghanmarkle #georgefloyd #protest #protests #police #policeofficers #policeofficer #royalfamily #graudation #gradute #news