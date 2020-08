View this post on Instagram

It’s surreal witnessing the massive explosion of 3 Kilotons that took place today at the port of Beirut!! The extend of the damages is excruciatingly devastating while Lebanese people are going through an unprecedented financial crisis the country has ever witnessed, besides Covid 19!! WE ARE CALLING ON THE WORLD TO HELP, as the government is unfortunately impotent!!! Please visit: @impact.lebanon Thank you.