El Príncipe William sorprendió al enseñar un talento desconocido

View this post on Instagram

Right now, young people the world over are ringing that planetary alarm bell louder and with more determination than ever before. My generation and those following are acutely aware that we cannot simply carry on as we are. We have to move faster and more effectively to find ways to balance our demands on this planet with the nature we share it with. Earlier today, Catherine and I spent some time with the #TuskAwards nominees and finalists. Their bravery, single-minded determination, and commitment to African conservation is deeply deeply humbling. Carlos, Tomas, Gladys, Jeneria, Benson and their colleagues are truly inspiring and give us all hope that change is truly possible. The Duke of Cambridge at the @Tusk_org Awards #ForAllTheyDo