VIDEO| Lejos de Buckingham, Meghan y Harry reparten comida a los más necesitados

💙💙💙 #Repost @curtisleejamie @download.ins --- The great part about fame, be it earned or inherited, is the ability to take a public’s interest in the minutia of a famous person’s daily life and turn it into advocacy and support for wonderful institutions. Certainly that was the case when the Duke and Duchess delivered meals on Easter for my good friend @richardayoub and the organization that he runs @projectangelfood with passion, tenacity, intelligence and hope. Project Angel Food delivers meals to their constituents all over the city of Los Angeles. EVERY DAY. The volunteers who show up EVERY DAY and package food and the drivers who deliver them and the staff that keeps the whole thing running are all HEROES. I include the Duke and Duchess while they delivered food they shone their light on a truly important and noble mission and helped immeasurably. I welcome them to my hometown and the Project Angel Food family. If you go to my bio I tell a story to @daniwriter, on her new podcast, about almost meeting Prince Harry’s mother and the impact she had on me and the world.