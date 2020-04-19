VIDEO| Lejos de Buckingham, Meghan y Harry reparten comida a los más necesitados

Espacio Publicitario
Mientras la pareja disfruta de su nueva vida de civil en Los Ángeles, no se olvida de ayudar a la parte más vulnerable de la sociedad.
Lejos de Buckingham, Meghan y Harry fueron vistos en Los Ángeles repartiendo comida a los más necesitados. Mientras los exduques de Sussex intentan iniciar una nueva vida como civiles, no se olvidan de ayudar a la parte más vulnerable de la sociedad.
Como "incógnitos", la pareja se sumó a la labor de Project Angel Food que brinda asistencia alimenticia durante la cuarentena por el COVID-19. A pesar de que la actriz y esposo esperaban pasar desapercibidos, fueron reconocidos por uno de los hombres a quien le entregaron alimentos.
“Ambos fueron agradables y muy sensatos. Llevaban cubrebocas y estaban vestidos con jeans, pero muy bonitos”, reveló el hombre, que muy agradecido recibió la ayuda de Meghan y Harry. Además, contó: “El chico alto y pelirrojo se me hizo bastante familiar y ella era muy bonita. Luego me di cuenta que detrás de ellos estaban camionetas SUV negras con guardias de seguridad”.
Asimismo, el director ejecutivo de Project Angel Food, Richard Ayoub, confirmó que fectivamente los ex royals se unieron a su causa. “Ellos querían ayudarnos a relajar la carga de trabajo de algunos de nuestros presentadores. Entonces hicieron entregas en West Hollywood. Fue realmente asombroso. Nos encantó tenerlos y son las personas más sencillas”, declaró el ejecutivo.
