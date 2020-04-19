martes 21 de abril de 2020
REALEZA | 19-04-2020 15:50

VIDEO| Lejos de Buckingham, Meghan y Harry reparten comida a los más necesitados

Mientras la pareja disfruta de su nueva vida de civil en Los Ángeles, no se olvida de ayudar a la parte más vulnerable de la sociedad.

 Lejos de Buckingham, Meghan y Harry fueron vistos en Los Ángeles repartiendo comida a los más necesitados. Mientras los exduques de Sussex intentan iniciar una nueva vida como civiles, no se olvidan de ayudar a la parte más vulnerable de la sociedad.

Como "incógnitos", la pareja se sumó a la labor de Project Angel Food que brinda asistencia alimenticia durante la cuarentena por el COVID-19. A pesar de que la actriz y esposo esperaban pasar desapercibidos, fueron reconocidos por uno de los hombres a quien le entregaron alimentos.

“Ambos fueron agradables y muy sensatos. Llevaban cubrebocas y estaban vestidos con jeans, pero muy bonitos”, reveló el hombre, que muy agradecido recibió la ayuda de Meghan y Harry. Además, contó: “El chico alto y pelirrojo se me hizo bastante familiar y ella era muy bonita. Luego me di cuenta que detrás de ellos estaban camionetas SUV negras con guardias de seguridad”.

💙💙💙 #Repost @curtisleejamie @download.ins --- The great part about fame, be it earned or inherited, is the ability to take a public’s interest in the minutia of a famous person’s daily life and turn it into advocacy and support for wonderful institutions. Certainly that was the case when the Duke and Duchess delivered meals on Easter for my good friend @richardayoub and the organization that he runs @projectangelfood with passion, tenacity, intelligence and hope. Project Angel Food delivers meals to their constituents all over the city of Los Angeles. EVERY DAY. The volunteers who show up EVERY DAY and package food and the drivers who deliver them and the staff that keeps the whole thing running are all HEROES. I include the Duke and Duchess while they delivered food they shone their light on a truly important and noble mission and helped immeasurably. I welcome them to my hometown and the Project Angel Food family. If you go to my bio I tell a story to @daniwriter, on her new podcast, about almost meeting Prince Harry’s mother and the impact she had on me and the world.

Asimismo, el director ejecutivo de Project Angel Food, Richard Ayoub, confirmó que fectivamente los ex royals se unieron a su causa. “Ellos querían ayudarnos a relajar la carga de trabajo de algunos de nuestros presentadores. Entonces hicieron entregas en West Hollywood. Fue realmente asombroso. Nos encantó tenerlos y son las personas más sencillas”, declaró el ejecutivo.

