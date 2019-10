Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry dejan en claro sus conflictos con la corona británica

View this post on Instagram

“I never thought it would be easy but I thought it would be fair”. A key moment in the #harryandmeghan @itv documentary when the Duchess of Sussex spoke to @tom.bradby. She added: “It’s not enough just to survive something, right? That’s not the point of life. You’ve got to thrive.” She says she’s tried to adopt the British “stuff upper lip” but “what that does internally is probably really damaging”. • #harryandmeghan #royaltourafrica #royalvisitsouthafrica #princeharry #meghanmarkle #dukeofsussex #duchessofsussex #dukeandduchessofsussex #royalfamily #britishroyalfamily #britishroyals #royals #africa #documentary #itv ( 🎥 @itnproductions and @itvnews for @itv )