Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry tomaron una drástica decisión

Los Duques de Sussex tomaron una determinación con el objeto de alejarse del foco mediático.
Meghan Markle (38) y el príncipe Harry (35) anunciaron que se tomarán seis semanas debido a la presión de la prensa británica. Es que los duques han sido el centro de atención y es por esta mediatización involuntaria que los padres de Archie Harrison deciden alejarse de la vida pública por un tiempo.
La familia real ya tiene planeada algunas de las fechas importantes próximas a cumplirse en el correr del año. Entre ellas, el Día de Acción de Gracias, la cual la celebrarán en Estados Unidos junto a Doria Ragland, la madre de la ex actriz. Así lo expuso el Sunday Times, además de informar que festejarán la Navidad en su residencia de Frogmore Cottage, para luego volver sus actividades usuales.
Luego de filmar el documental "Harry and Meghan: An African Adventure", tanto Markle como el nieto de Isabel II (93) han decidido alejarse de los medios. Fue durante el desarrollo del mismo en el que se sinceraron y revelaron los verdaderos motivos que los llevaron a tomar las determinaciones que marcarán su agenda hasta fin de año.
has come to an end, but The Duke and Duchess have had the opportunity to look back on an incredible 10 days through South Africa, Botswana, Angola and Malawi. Thank you for following along! Their Royal Highness’s journey took them 15,000 miles across southern Africa where they we’re greeted by so many amazing people along the way. They witnessed the great partnership between the UK and Africa, met local community groups, leaders, and youth and elders, who all imparted knowledge and inspiration. On their final day of the tour, The Duchess said: “Please know that you have all given us so much inspiration, so much hope - and above all, you have given us joy.” • During their tour, The Duke and Duchess unveiled three new Queens Commonwealth Canopy projects, protecting forests and planting trees, and worked with the British Government to announce investment of £8m in technology and skills in the region. The Duke traveled to Angola to focus on the ongoing mission to rid the world of landmines, an extension of the work that was pioneered by his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales. The Duchess announced gender grants from the Association of Commonwealth Universities to improve access to higher education for women, as well as four scholarships for students studying across the commonwealth. Throughout this trip they were able to join an important and essential conversation about the rights of women and girls - not isolated to Southern Africa, but also globally. Throughout this visit, The Duke and Duchess were struck by the spirit and generosity from every community they visited. Speaking to young entrepreneurs in Tembisa, a township in Johannesburg, The Duke said: “As I raise my own son, I want to make sure that what I’ve learned here – the value of the natural world, the value of community and friendship – is something that I can pass on to him.” • Thank you to everyone who supported from afar, and those who have followed along the way! We hope you enjoy this wrap up video to the tune of a wonderful song by The Soweto Gospel Choir, a favourite of The Duke and Duchess. Video ©️ SussexRoyal
"Creo que es una herida que supura. Ser parte de esta familia, en este papel, en este trabajo. Cada vez que veo una cámara o escucho un clic… Cada vez que veo un flash me hace recordar el peor momento de mi vida", expresó el padre de Archie a Tom Bradby, el conductor de Nwes at Ten, quien ha puesto en marcha este proyecto.
Por su parte, la duquesa contó su experiencia acerca de los cambios que tuvo que atravesar desde su matrimonio: "Mira, todas las mujeres, sobre todo durante el embarazo, se sienten muy vulnerables. Supuso un gran reto para mí, sobre todo cuando acaba de nacer tu primer hijo... Como mujer, es muy… es demasiado. Y si además le añades que eres una madre primeriza y que te acabas de convertir en una mujer casada… ".
