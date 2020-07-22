jueves 23 de julio de 2020
ACTUALIDAD | Ayer 16:20

La peor noticia para Orlando Bloom y Katy Perry: dan por muerto a su perro

Tras una semana de intensa búsqueda, cesaron las búsquedas de Mighty después de encontrar su collar.

La declaración de amor de Orlando Bloom a Katy Perry
El gran momento que viven Orlando Bloom y Katy Perry por la llegada de su primer hijo se vio empañada la última semana con la desaparición de su perrito Mighty, a quien ahora tras siete días de intensa búsqueda dan por muerto tras encontrar su collar.

El actor, en su momento hizo un desesperado pedido para que lo ayuden en la búsqueda e incluso ofreció una recompensa para quien lo encuentre. "No recuerdo una vez en mi vida en el que me sintiera tan destrozado", escribió en sus redes y agregó: "La crudeza que he sentido estos últimos días y las noches de insomnio ante la idea de que mi pequeño hombrecillo estuviera perdido y asustado y que no haya podido hacer nada para protegerlo, es una verdadera pesadilla".

View this post on Instagram

I don’t recall a time in my life where I’ve been so broken wide open. The rawness I have felt over these past few days and sleepless nights at the idea of my little man being lost and scared, with me unable to do anything to protect him, is a waking nightmare. ⁣ ⁣ I feel powerless... maybe like so many others who are losing loved ones or unable to see our loved ones because of the times.⁣ ⁣ Cherish the moments we share with the ones we love because nothing is promised. Trust it and don’t be afraid of love or the fear of losing love. Love is eternal. The bond between Mighty and I shows devotion in ways I have not truly understood until now. I am a devoted father & partner, still, there is a reason why they call them ‘man’s best friend’. I miss him. Send out a prayer for my little strong and Mighty boy to find his way back to his family. 🙏❤️⁣

A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom) on

La pareja no perdía las esperanzas de encontrar a la mascota. Pero sin embargo hoy recibieron la peor noticia: encontraron el collar de Mighty, por lo que fue dado por muerto. Acongojado por la triste noticia, el intérprete escribió: "Mighty está del otro lado ahora. Después de siete días de búsqueda desde el amanecer hasta el atardecer y hasta altas horas de la madrugada, hoy, el séptimo día encontramos su collar." 

Bloom contó que lloró desesperadamente por esto pero que, sin embargo ha sido un proceso "purificativo y curativo".  Y para eternizar el lazo con su perrito, decidió tatuarse su nombre en su pecho.

View this post on Instagram

Mighty’s on the other side now. After 7 days of searching from sunrise to sunset and into the wee hours, today, the 7th day ~the number of completion~ we found his collar... I have wept more this week than I thought possible, which has been very cathartic and healing... I left no stone unturned, crawled thru all the man holes, under the roads, searched every back yard and creek bed. Had two separate sniffer dogs do their best as well. I feel so grateful to have learned from my little Mighty man that love is eternal and the true meaning of devotion. I feel sure he was looking down on me whistling in every back yard and knowing that I was doing all I possibly could to respect our bond. He was more than a companion. It was a soul connection for sure. I’m sorry. I love you. Thank you. RIP my MIGHTY HEART my little fellow A ♠️’s ❤️Thank you to the community for allowing me to search through their yards for him and supporting my midnight walks. It was reassuring to see the best of people even in the worst of times. To the angels of @dogdayssar I’m forever in your debt. You ladies are heaven sent. Lastly thank you to @scottcampbell for the ink. I love you brother❤️l

A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom) on

Asimismo, el actor compartió los detalles durante la búsqueda: "Con él tenía una conexión con el alma, por eso no dejé piedra sin remover, me arrastré a través de todos los agujeros, debajo de las carreteras, busqué en cada patio y en cada arroyo y tuve dos perros rastreadores que hicieron lo mejor" Para finalizar dijo: "Gracias a la comunidad por haberme permitido buscarlo en sus patios y apoyar mis caminatas de medianoche. Fue tranquilizador ver a la mejor gente en el peor momento". 

