Dolor por la muerte del actor Nick Cordero tras padecer coronavirus

El intérprete de La ley y el orden padeció la enfermedad durante meses y en las últimas horas su esposa confirmó su muerte.
El actor Nick Cordero murió por complicaciones derivadas del coronavirus, tras pasar más de tres meses hospitalizado en Los Ángeles.
Fue su esposa Amanda Kloots quien confirmó el deceso del actor que ocurrió el domingo pasado pero que recién se dio a conocer por estas horas: "Mi querido esposo falleció esta mañana. Su familia lo rodeó de amor, cantando y rezando mientras salía gentilmente de esta tierra (...) Fue un actor y músico increíble. Amaba a su familia y amaba ser padre y esposo. Elvis y yo lo extrañaremos en todo lo que hacemos, todos los días", escribió ella en su cuenta de Instagram.
God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth. ⠀ I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday. ⠀ To Nicks extraordinary doctor, Dr. David Ng, you were my positive doctor! There are not many doctors like you. Kind, smart, compassionate, assertive and always eager to listen to my crazy ideas or call yet another doctor for me for a second opinion. You’re a diamond in the rough. ⠀ ⠀ I cannot begin to thank everyone enough for the outpour of love , support and help we’ve received these last 95 days. You have no idea how much you lifted my spirits at 3pm everyday as the world sang Nicks song, Live Your Life. We sang it to him today, holding his hands. As I sang the last line to him, “they’ll give you hell but don’t you light them kill your light not without a fight. Live your life,” I smiled because he definitely put up a fight. I will love you forever and always my sweet man. ❤️
El actor había dado negativo a su última prueba de COVID-19 pero las graves secuelas que dejó la enfermedad terminaron con su vida.
Semanas atrás, la esposa del artista pedía a todos recen por su bienestar y salud.
Here’s hoping for a good week. Prayer warriors please pray that his body gets stronger. Please pray that his Ph levels normalize. Please pray that he can get off blood pressure medicines. I believe in the power of prayer. “Whatever you ask for in prayer you will receive if you have faith. “- Matthew 21:22 🙏🏻
