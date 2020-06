AC/DC la banda que eligieron los astronautas del Crew Dragon SpaceX durante el lanzamiento

View this post on Instagram

🚀 We did it, @spacex.⁣ ⁣⁣ ⁣ For the first time in history, NASA astronauts have launched from American soil in a commercially built and operated American crew spacecraft on its way to the International Space Station (@iss). The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft carrying NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley (@astro.doug) lifted off at 3:22 p.m. EDT Saturday, May 30 on the Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at our Kennedy Space Center in Florida.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ The Crew Dragon is scheduled to dock to the space station at 10:29 a.m. Sunday, May 31. After successfully docking, Behnken and Hurley will be welcomed aboard, where they will become members of the Expedition 63 crew, which currently includes NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy (@astro_seal).⁣ ⁣ ⁣ Photos 1, 3 Credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls⁣ Photos 2, 4 Credit: NASA/Joel Kowsky⁣ ⁣ (The first image in this set is a false color infrared exposure of liftoff.) ⁣ ⁣ #nasa #spacex #launch #crewdragon #spacecraft #liftoff #launchamerica