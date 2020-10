La actriz Mena Suvari confirmó que está embarazada

View this post on Instagram

The greatest, most precious gift has come our way. Through all the trauma, through all the struggle, through all the doubt, our little angel has chosen us. I will never have enough words to describe my love for this beautiful soul coming into our lives, but I wont ever stop trying to give him the best life possible. You’re all I’ve ever wanted and the most important thing that will ever matter. We love you, #BabyHope. We welcome, honor, and cherish you. 🤰🏼✨ 🌙