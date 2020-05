Rupert Grint, actor de Harry Potter, fue papá

View this post on Instagram

Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are expecting! The 31-year-old Harry Potter star and the 28-year-old Double Date actress confirmed the happy news amid speculation that Georgia was seen with a baby bump in recent photos during an outing London. Rupert and Georgia have been dating since 2011, and have largely been private about their relationship. #rupertgrint #georgiagroome #pregnant #pregnantcelebs