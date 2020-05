Ricky Martin presentó un nuevo videoclip grabando en plena pandemia de Covid-19

View this post on Instagram

✌🏽 #Repost @vevo . With a duo like @ricky_martin and @farrukoofficial, you're gonna have to turn the speakers all the way up! 🔊🔥 "Tiburones (Remix)" 🦈 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ▶️[Link in bio] #RickyMartin #Farruko #TiburonesRemixVideo #shotoniphone