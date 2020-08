FOTOS | El rey Juan Carlos I dejó España para instalarse en un lujoso resort de República Dominicana

View this post on Instagram

Casa de Campo Resort & Villas has been considered an elite escape and coveted Caribbean getaway welcoming guests, dignitaries, celebrities, and sporting aficionados from around the world for almost 50 years. Sprawling over 7,000 acres on the southeast coast of the Dominican Republic, the private gated golf resort community was originally started by South Puerto Rico Sugar Company and Gulf + Western / Paramount Pictures in the late 1960s. In the mid-1980s Casa de Campo was purchased by Central Romana Corporation, which has continued to lead and develop the expansion of Casa de Campo into the world renowned destination it is today. Known as "The Caribbean's Most Complete Resort" it continues to remain a favorite haven for first time visitors and long-term residences alike.