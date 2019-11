Brad Pitt estaría de novio con una actriz 25 años menor

View this post on Instagram

Breaking news: On Oct 18, Alia Shawkat (@__mutantalia__) will make her theater debut in the US premiere of the epic endurance theater piece The Second Woman, repeating a single scene 100 times over 24 hours. The scene will be shot on digital video, edited live, and projected simultaneously alongside Shawkat’s staged performance. 100 different men from New York City ranging in age and background will star opposite Shawkat, presenting ample opportunity for improvisation, play, and adaptation. Go to bam.org/secondwoman for tickets and details. #BAMNextWave #aliashawkat 📷: @carlota_guerrero