Susan Sarandon publica imágenes impactantes de su rostro golpeado tras una conmoción cerebral

Bambi: "Vuelve a casa"
La actriz compartió fotos que alarmaron a sus fans.
Susan Sarandon preocupó a sus seguidores de Instagram luego de compartir imágenes de su rostro en primer plano donde se la vio llena de moretones, producto de una fuerte caída tras haber sufrido una conmoción cerebral.
La actriz de 73 años contó que se resbaló y sufrió una conmoción cerebral, debido a sus graves heridas -que incluyen un gran moretón en la frente, hematomas en el ojo derecho y su nariz fracturada- la mujer se perderá de asistir a un evento del senador Bernie Sanders, el próximo sábado.
A little slip = concussion, fractured nose, banged up knee. So, looks like I won’t be able to meet the folks in New Hampshire with Senator Sanders tomorrow. I’m really sorry I’ll miss that opportunity but here’s what I’d hoped to say: This is an emergency. Ask the scientists, the farmers, the creatures in the sea. Ask all those who have lost their homes from hurricanes, flood and fire, ask the endless stream of climate refugees, and the people of Flint, San Juan, and Standing Rock. This is a emergency. Ask the mothers who have lost their children to the opioid epidemic or because of the price of insulin. Ask the mothers who have lost their kids to gun violence in schools, in churches, in their bedrooms. This is an emergency. Ask those separated from their families at the border, or those separated from their loved ones by an unjust, racist, for-profit prison system. This is an emergency when our young people have no hope for education, for dream-making, because of insurmountable student debt. When teachers are forced to have additional jobs and when 40 hours of honest labor can still leave you in poverty. When homophobia, Islamaphobia, transphobia and racism take lives, that is an emergency. This is not the time for a “pathway” to or “framework” for incremental change. Emergencies require bold, visionary leadership. Senator Sanders believes in us and that together a better world is possible. He has been fighting for social, racial and economic justice his entire life, long before running for President, often before it was acceptable. Now it’s time for us to fight for him.
"Un pequeño desliz = conmoción cerebral, fractura de nariz, rodilla golpeada", subraya Sarandon junto a las impactantes fotos que publicó en su cuenta oficial. "Entonces, parece que mañana no podré conocer a la gente de New Hampshire con el senador Sanders. Realmente lamento perderme esta oportunidad", se lamentó.
Asimismo, aprovechó el espacio para bancar a su candidato político: "Este no es el momento para una 'vía' o 'marco' para un cambio incremental", escribió y sumó: "Las emergencias requieren un liderazgo audaz y visionario. El senador Sanders cree en nosotros y que juntos, un mundo mejor es posible. Ha estado luchando por la justicia social, racial y económica toda su vida, mucho antes de postularse para presidente, a menudo antes de que fuera aceptable. Ahora es hora de que luchemos por él", concluyó.
