Profundo dolor por la muerte de un gran bailaor flamenco

#JoseBarrios The Flamenco / Spanish dance world has lost an amazing artist, dancer, teacher, choreographer, loving friend, son, brother, uncle, in our industry. Our deepest condolences on behalf of the Ensemble Espanol Spanish Dance Theater and Northeastern Illinois University to Mr. Jose Barrios’s family and students from around the world. Irma, Jorge and Jose met José Barrios in 1998 in Madrid during our company study abroad trip. We stayed in contact ever since sharing his artistry with our dancers and guest artists and musicians throughout the years. We are truly grateful for the legacy of work and mentorship he has left us all here in the Ensemble and arts communities in the U.S. and Internationally. Art, Love and Happiness. "God has another angel next to him. We’ll miss him so much, but we are forever grateful to have met him in Spain and danced with him, the best Sevillanas ever. Rest in peace my dear friend" - Irma Suárez Ruiz "No words. Thank you for so much. My soul hurts. I love you so much. Eres lo max" - Jose Torres "Your loving friendship, artistry, love, and generosity will forever live in my heart and soul. Descansa en paz adorado amigo" - Jorge Perez