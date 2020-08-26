Profundo dolor por la muerte de un gran bailaor flamenco

La colonia artística española está de duelo. Ayer, el coreógrafo y bailaor flamenco José Barrios, falleció con tan sólo 45 años.
Nació en Córdoba y su carrera transcurrió durante 20 años en los que llegó a la cúspide y si bien gran parte de su carrera se desarrolló en Andalucía, Barrios también estuvo en Japón, en Tokio y Osaka donde deslumbró con su baile y se instaló por un tiempo para transmitir su arte en diferentes seminarios, cursos y talleres.
#JoseBarrios The Flamenco / Spanish dance world has lost an amazing artist, dancer, teacher, choreographer, loving friend, son, brother, uncle, in our industry. Our deepest condolences on behalf of the Ensemble Espanol Spanish Dance Theater and Northeastern Illinois University to Mr. Jose Barrios’s family and students from around the world. Irma, Jorge and Jose met José Barrios in 1998 in Madrid during our company study abroad trip. We stayed in contact ever since sharing his artistry with our dancers and guest artists and musicians throughout the years. We are truly grateful for the legacy of work and mentorship he has left us all here in the Ensemble and arts communities in the U.S. and Internationally. Art, Love and Happiness. "God has another angel next to him. We’ll miss him so much, but we are forever grateful to have met him in Spain and danced with him, the best Sevillanas ever. Rest in peace my dear friend" - Irma Suárez Ruiz "No words. Thank you for so much. My soul hurts. I love you so much. Eres lo max" - Jose Torres "Your loving friendship, artistry, love, and generosity will forever live in my heart and soul. Descansa en paz adorado amigo" - Jorge Perez
También vivió en Estados Unidos, donde trabajó como coreógrafo del Boston Flamenco Ballet y fue un constante impulsor de la cultura flamenca.
Con un profundo dolor, fue despedido por sus seguidores y por la colonia artística con emotivas palabras en las redes sociales: "Se ha ido un artista, un bailaor y mejor persona. Estamos absolutamente consternados"; escribieron desde la página oficial AllFlamenco.
Su gran amigo y compañero, Carlos Fajardo lo despidió con un conmovedor mensaje: "Te has ido demasiado pronto José...Tantos proyectos que tenías y teníamos, tanta energía, vitalidad y generosidad. Eras flamenco pero por sobre todo, eras buena persona." y culminó con el corazón partido: "Nos has dejado huérfanos de tu arte, tu buen hacer y tu sonrisa permanente".
