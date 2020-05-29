Conoce a Christine, la joven que cautivó al mundo con su parecido a Meghan Markle

View this post on Instagram

Whatever you believe about yourself on the inside is what you will manifest on the outside! ✨ • • #meghanmarklelookalike #meghanmarkle #duchessofsussex #lookalike #royallookalikes #dailymail #theellenshow #doppleganger #viral #meghanmarklestyle #royallikeness #lookalikes #meghanmarkledoubles #princeharry #princeharrylookalike #ellenshow #meghanmarkledoubles #twins #thesun #peoplemagazine