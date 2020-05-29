Conoce a Christine, la joven que cautivó al mundo con su parecido a Meghan Markle

Efemérides, por Radio Perfil
Christine Primrose Mathis de 32 años, es azafata y hoy es famosa en todo el mundo por una particular característica: su increíblemente parecida a la Duquesa de Sussex, Meghan Markle .
La mujer comenzó a ser relacionada con Markle cuando esta protagonizaba la serie Suits, hace ya cinco años atrás. Al principio supo llevar bien el parecido hasta que Meghan se comprometió con el Príncipe Harry y su rostro comenzó a aparecen en todos lados.
Christine, reside en la ciudad de New Jersey, Estados Unidos, y hoy en día es toda una celebridad en todo el mundo. La joven busca sacarle provecho a esta virtud y se registró en una famosa agencia de parecidos americana. Cuando viajó a Londres, la gente no podía creer que Christine no sea la Duquesa: inclusive está por audicionar para interpretar a Meghan en una nueva película .
"Ahora solo quiero poder comenzar mi carrera como actriz. Estoy trabajando junto a mi agente para conseguir una audición. Sería un sueño", aseguró en alguna entrevista para los medios británicos.
La ahora actriz aprovechó las redes sociales para lograr una mayor llegada al público y ser reconocida . "Publiqué un video en TikTok en donde estaba vestida como ella y la gente no lo podía creer". Y agrega: "Muchos me siguen porque como no pueden llegar a ella, me hablan a mi. Debo ser la segunda mejor opción".
