sábado 30 de mayo de 2020
REALEZA | Ayer 18:20

Conoce a Christine, la joven que cautivó al mundo con su parecido a Meghan Markle

La joven americana se destaca como actriz y modelo. Galería de fotos

Conoce a Christine, la joven que cautivó al mundo con su parecido a Meghan Markle
Conoce a Christine, la joven que cautivó al mundo con su parecido a Meghan Markle

Christine Primrose Mathis de 32 años, es azafata y hoy es famosa en todo el mundo por una particular característica: su increíblemente parecida a la Duquesa de Sussex, Meghan Markle .

La mujer comenzó a ser relacionada con Markle cuando esta protagonizaba la serie Suits, hace ya cinco años atrás. Al principio supo llevar bien el parecido hasta que Meghan se comprometió con el Príncipe Harry y su rostro comenzó a aparecen en todos lados.

Christine, reside en la ciudad de New Jersey, Estados Unidos, y hoy en día es toda una celebridad en todo el mundo. La joven busca sacarle provecho a esta virtud y se registró en una famosa agencia de parecidos americana. Cuando viajó a Londres,  la gente no podía creer que Christine no sea la Duquesa: inclusive está por audicionar para interpretar a Meghan en una nueva película .

"Ahora solo quiero poder comenzar mi carrera como actriz. Estoy trabajando junto a mi agente para conseguir una audición. Sería un sueño", aseguró en alguna entrevista para los medios británicos. 

La ahora actriz aprovechó las redes sociales para lograr una mayor llegada al público y ser reconocida . "Publiqué un video en TikTok en donde estaba vestida como ella y la gente no lo podía creer". Y agrega: "Muchos me siguen porque como no pueden llegar a ella, me hablan a mi. Debo ser la segunda mejor opción".

Being a mom, flight attendant, youtubber and entrepreneur I’m always on the go and super busy! There are days when I have no energy to function or even think. I recently teamed up with #teamiblends and I’m really loving their focus tea. If you have a million things going on, like myself, you will feel more energized and ready to get the day going! I’m not a coffee drinker (decaf only lol!) and honeslty the focus tea makes me feel much more focused on my tasks. I don’t get the crashing feeling I usually get with coffee. Thank you so much @teamiblends for introducing me to my new favorite tea. • • If you’d like to try it for yourself I was able to get a discount code for you guys! ✨ PRIM15 for 15% off any order (no minimum!) PRIM20 for 20% off $24

