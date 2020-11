¿Un hermanito para Archie? Meghan Markle enfrenta rumores de embarazo

View this post on Instagram

In honour of #RemembranceSunday, the Sussexes privately visited the Los Angeles National Cemetery earlier today. 11/8/20⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ A source close to the Sussexes tells BAZAAR, "It was important to the duke and duchess to be able to personally recognise Remembrance in their own way, to pay tribute to those who have served and to those who gave their lives." Poignantly, the cemetery the couple chose to visit is opposite the Veterans Affairs Greater Los Angeles Health Care System building, which was used by Meghan’s grandfather, Alvin Ragland, after he served in the U.S. Coast Guard. - @harpersbazaarus ⁣ ⁣ 📸: @leemorganphoto ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣ #meghanmarkle#princeharry#duchessofsussex#meghanduchessofsussex#dukeofsussex#dukeandduchessofsussex#meghanmarklestyle#meghanmarklefashion#harryandmeghan#meghanandharry#sussexroyal#sussexsquad#meyhive#weloveyoumeghan#westandwiththesussexes#istandwiththesussexes#wesupportthesussexes#meghanmarklephoto#remembrancesunday2020