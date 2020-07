La supermodelo Coco Rocha anunció su tercer embarazo

View this post on Instagram

I’m beyond excited to let you know we‘re expecting our third baby! As you can imagine, this has been a surreal pregnancy during these crazy times. I’m thankful and fortunate to be surrounded by my family - all of us healthy and happy, looking forward to welcoming another baby girl into our family in a little over 4 months time! Thank you to @People for helping me break the news this morning, check the link in my bio for the article. Xx 😘