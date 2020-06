Megan Fox y Machine Gun Kelly ya no ocultan su romance

View this post on Instagram

Honestly I think we all knew this was gonna happen from the beginning but I’m really glade he’s happy he looks very comfortable with her not like his ex’s the vibe is just different. all that I care about is that he’s happy💛 - - - - - mgk #machinegunkelly #machinegunkellyfans #machinegunkellyfanpage #colsonbaker #colsonbakerfans #kells #mgk #mgkhotaf #mgkfans #machinegunkellydeservesagrammy #machinegunkellybitch #teammgk #mgkfan #mgkpics #meghanfox #mgktattoos #meghanfoxphotography #bloodyvalentine