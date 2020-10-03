Perdió su bebé: Kate Beckinsale contó su desgarradora experiencia

Kate Beckinsale reveló que hace algunos años atrás perdió a su bebé estando de cinco meses de embarazo. La actriz de 47 años dio a conocer esta triste noticia en medio de su defensa a Chrissy Teigen y John Legend, tras pasar por un tercer aborto involuntario.
"Hace años, perdí un bebé a las 20 semanas. Me las había arreglado para mantener mi embarazo en silencio y colapsé absolutamente por dentro y nadie se habría enterado", expresó la intérprete.
Luego, la modelo continuó: "Hay dolor, vergüenza y conmoción tan a menudo que vienen con una experiencia como esta, además de la angustia de tu cuerpo que continúa, después de la pérdida, actuando como si tuviera un hijo que cuidar".
View this post on Instagram
I’ve noticed people criticizing @chrissyteigen for sharing deeply intimate photos of the loss of her baby. As if there’s some protocol during soul-scouring calamity that, if not observed, emboldens people who do not know her or her family to say how she should be handling the unimaginable. Years ago, I lost a baby at 20 weeks. I had managed to keep my pregnancy quiet and I absolutely collapsed inside and no one would have known. There is grief, shame and shock so often that come with an experience like this, plus the heartbreak of your body continuing, after the loss, to act as if it had a child to nurture. Your milk comes in, with no one to feed. It can be the loneliest, most soul destroying period of time, particularly if you are not in the position of having an emotionally connected, supportive partner like Chrissy has. I think it’s an honour to be allowed into another persons grief, especially with a subject like this which so often puts a woman into that hall of mirrors state of life continuing as if the world hasn’t, for you ,come to a bloody and terrible halt. Sending so much love to the Legend family, but also so much to the women and couples who have kept it quiet and suffered. I know there are so many. Thank you @chrissyteigen for making sure it is abundantly clear how devastating this is, and how life changing it can be without support. Let’s let the grieving decide what’s right for them. Send support or keep quiet . This is a really hard time to bear .Blessings and hugs to all x
"Tu leche sale, sin nadie a quien alimentar. Puede ser el período de tiempo más solitario y que más destruye el alma, especialmente si no estás en la posición de tener una pareja que te brinde apoyo y conexión emocional como la que tiene Chrissy", agregó.
Finalmente, la diosa británica envió sus condolencias a la pareja: "Envío mucho amor a la familia Legend, pero también a las mujeres y parejas que lo han mantenido callado y sufrido".
"Sé que hay tantos. Gracias Chrissy Teigen, por asegurarse de que quede muy claro lo devastador que es esto y cómo puede cambiar la vida sin apoyo", cerró Kate.
Cabe recordar que Teigen tuvo que ser hospitalizada hace días atrás, debido a una disminución de sangre. Allí recibió la dura noticia y junto al cantante, hicieron pública la información con las imágenes más desgarradoras.
View this post on Instagram
We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough. . . We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. . . To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you. . . Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you. . . We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.
Tras recibir fuertes críticas en las redes sociales, Beckinsale no dudó en salir a defender a su amiga en este triste momento y contó su experiencia al perder a su bebé a las 20 semanas de gestación.
Comentarios