Jon Snow será papá: Rose Leslie y Kit Harington esperan su primer hijo

La pareja lo anunció con una súper producción fotográfica.

Los actores Rose Leslie y Kit Harington (Jon Snow) esperan su primer hijo. La pareja, que se conoció en el rodaje de Game of Thrones en 2012, comenzaron su relación en medio de la serie y decidieron casarse en 2018.

Aunque no hicieron referencia directa a esta gran noticia, fue la actriz la protagonista de una súper producción fotográfica para la revista Make en la que se puede ver su pancita. “¡Una sesión fotográfica muy especial para todo el equipo femenino que captura a Rose en este maravilloso momento mientras se prepara para la maternidad por primera vez!”, aseguró en Instagram la directora de moda de la publicación, Ursula Lake.

La pareja se casó en 2018 con una mega fiesta en Escocia.  Para esta ocasión tan especial, el mismísimo Jon pidió en exclusiva al director de la serie que acomode las agendas de sus compañeros para que estén presentes en este gran día.  “Le dije: ‘Me voy a casar y, en parte, es culpa tuya’," comentó el actor en una reciente entrevista.

