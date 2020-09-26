Jon Snow será papá: Rose Leslie y Kit Harington esperan su primer hijo

View this post on Instagram

ROSE LESLIE ❤️ 🌹we chat with Rose about her upcoming role in Death on the Nile , her lockdown experience and more. Not many people can pull off a Stella McCartney floor-length silk frock and a fashion shoot when expecting a baby but Rose showed no sign of fatigue on our world exclusive fashion shoot for the latest issue of Make. Photography by @billiescheepersphotography fashion editor @ursula_lake . Rose wears @stellamccartney exclusively throughout. Makeup by @justinejenkins hair by @liztaw . Beautiful graphic design as always by @deep_london 💥 #clickthelinkinbio 👆 to read the full interview by @hancathrand . #roseleslie #exclusive #interview #scoop #fashionshoot #makemagazine #neweditorial #gameoftheones #worldexclusive