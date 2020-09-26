Jon Snow será papá: Rose Leslie y Kit Harington esperan su primer hijo

Los actores Rose Leslie y Kit Harington (Jon Snow) esperan su primer hijo. La pareja, que se conoció en el rodaje de Game of Thrones en 2012, comenzaron su relación en medio de la serie y decidieron casarse en 2018.
Aunque no hicieron referencia directa a esta gran noticia, fue la actriz la protagonista de una súper producción fotográfica para la revista Make en la que se puede ver su pancita. “¡Una sesión fotográfica muy especial para todo el equipo femenino que captura a Rose en este maravilloso momento mientras se prepara para la maternidad por primera vez!”, aseguró en Instagram la directora de moda de la publicación, Ursula Lake.
View this post on Instagram
ROSE LESLIE ❤️ 🌹we chat with Rose about her upcoming role in Death on the Nile , her lockdown experience and more. Not many people can pull off a Stella McCartney floor-length silk frock and a fashion shoot when expecting a baby but Rose showed no sign of fatigue on our world exclusive fashion shoot for the latest issue of Make. Photography by @billiescheepersphotography fashion editor @ursula_lake . Rose wears @stellamccartney exclusively throughout. Makeup by @justinejenkins hair by @liztaw . Beautiful graphic design as always by @deep_london 💥 #clickthelinkinbio 👆 to read the full interview by @hancathrand . #roseleslie #exclusive #interview #scoop #fashionshoot #makemagazine #neweditorial #gameoftheones #worldexclusive
La pareja se casó en 2018 con una mega fiesta en Escocia. Para esta ocasión tan especial, el mismísimo Jon pidió en exclusiva al director de la serie que acomode las agendas de sus compañeros para que estén presentes en este gran día. “Le dije: ‘Me voy a casar y, en parte, es culpa tuya’," comentó el actor en una reciente entrevista.
View this post on Instagram
So wonderful working with the beautiful Rose Leslie for the cover story of @make_magazineuk out now! A very special all woman team photographic shoot capturing Rose at this wonderful time as she prepares for motherhood for the first time! My team were: @billiescheepersphotography @liztaw doing beautiful hair and @justinejenkins wonderful makeup. Rose wears @stellamccartney. Huge thanks to @vrwpublicity for organising the shoot and to Hannah Rand for her interview. #roseleslie #makemagazine #rose #portraitphotography #portrait #interview #covershoot #cover #stellamccartney #gameofthrones
