Murió Landon Clifford, popular youtuber de 19 años

Landon Clifford, una celebridad de YouTube de 19 años, murió el 13 de agosto después de pasar seis días en coma. La devastadora noticia la dio a conocer su esposa, Camryn.
"Era un esposo increíble y el mejor padre que esas chicas jamás hubieran pedido. Me entristece profundamente que nunca lleguen a conocerlo realmente", escribió Camryn en Instagram. "Era tan joven y tenía mucha más vida por vivir. No es así como se suponía que iban a ir las cosas", aseguró con el corazón roto.
August 13th 2020 was Landon’s last day being the best dad and husband he could be. After spending the following 6 days in a coma he passed on and donated several organs to people in need all over the country. He died saving the lives of others. That’s the type of person he was. Compassionate, loving, thoughtful, kind, and gentle. He was an amazing husband and the best father those girls could of ever asked for. It saddens me deeply that they will never get to truly know him. He was so young and had so much more life to live. This isn’t how things were supposed to go. He was meant to make it to his next birthday. He was meant to walk his daughters down the isle. He was meant to die old with me. Words can not come close to describe the pain I feel. All I can do now is make sure our girls know how much he loved us. He’s looking down on us from heaven and his light will shine through the clouds when we look up at him. May he rest peacefully.
Por el momento, aún se desconoce las causas de la muerte de este joven youtuber.
Los Clifford tienen un popular canal de YouTube, Cam & Fam, que contaba con 1,3 millones de suscriptores. Sus videos consistían en blogs de video, preguntas y respuestas y otros fragmentos en donde demostraban su vida como padres adolescentes. Su éxito comenzó en 2018, después de que Camryn quedara embarazada a los 16 años y comenzara a publicar videos.
Su último video fue hace dos meses.
