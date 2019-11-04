El sorprendente look de "repostera" de Meghan Markle

View this post on Instagram

More special moments from The Duchess of Sussex’s visit to Luminary Bakery earlier this week! Please see our previous post for behind the scenes footage and visit @LuminaryBakery to enjoy their delicious baked goods and to see the impactful work they’re doing. Luminary Bakery - a sustainable grassroots organisation in the heart of London - is a beautiful example of community and uplifting those during hardship for the greater good. Photo © Telegraph