viernes 8 de noviembre de 2019
REALEZA | 04-11-2019 13:23

El sorprendente look de "repostera" de Meghan Markle

La duquesa de Sussex se mostró con un estilo descontracturado en la inauguración de una pastelería

Cada vez que aparece en público, Meghan Markle es noticia. En esta oportunidad, la duquesa de Sussex asistió a un evento oficial en donde sorprendió por llevar un look mega casual.

Con jean, camisa a rayas y zapatillas blancas, la eposa del príncipe Harry se hizo presente en la inauguración de una nueva sede de Luminary Bakery, un taller de repostería destinado a mujeres en situación de vulnerabilidad social.

Rompiendo el protocolo, Meghan se mostró muy cercana y afectuosa con las colaboradoras de la entidad benéfica y se la vio poniéndose un delantal y colaborando en las recoraciones de un pastel que luego cortó para celebrar la apertura.

View this post on Instagram

Earlier this week The Duchess of Sussex visited the women of @LuminaryBakery as they celebrated the opening of their new location. It was a special moment to acknowledge the spirit of Luminary and their remarkable business model that opens its arms to women from vulnerable circumstances (be it abuse, poverty, trafficking, marginalisation) and equips them with the job skills and confidence to succeed. Having sat down with @luminarybakery at their flagship location earlier this year and from that inspiring visit choosing to feature them as #ForcesForChange in the September issue of @britishvogue, Her Royal Highness was proud to be invited to attend the launch of their second bakery. This addition will enable the organisation to provide services, support and mentoring for four times the number of women. Luminary Bakery - a sustainable grassroots organisation in the heart of London - is a beautiful example of community and uplifting those during hardship for the greater good. If you find yourself in the area, please visit and support the women of @LuminaryBakery to enjoy their delicious baked goods and to see the impactful work they’re doing. Video © SussexRoyal

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

 

