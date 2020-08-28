Katy Perry dio a luz a su primera hija junto a Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry Y Orlando Bloom, dieron la bienvenida a este mundo a su primera hija, Daisy Dove. La pareja lo anunció a través de Unicef en Instagram. Tanto Perry como Bloom son embajadores de buena voluntad de la agencia de Naciones Unidas a favor de los niños.
"Estamos flotando de amor maravillados por la segura y saludable llegada de nuestra hija", comenzó diciendo la publicación.
En el post en Instagram, también hace mención a la realidad que se tienen en el mundo hoy en día por el brote de Coronavirus: "Sabemos que somos los afortunados y no todos pueden tener una experiencia de parto tan tranquila como la nuestra. Las comunidades de todo el mundo siguen experimentando una escasez de trabajadores de la salud y cada once segundos muere una mujer embarazada o un recién nacido, principalmente por causas prevenibles", agrega el comunicado.
"Desde la aparición del Covid-19, muchas más vidas de recién nacidos están en riesgo debido a la mayor falta de acceso al agua, al jabón, a las vacunas y los medicamentos que previenen enfermedades. Como padres de un recién nacido, esto nos rompe el corazón, ya que empatizamos con los padres que luchan ahora más que nunca", dice.
Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.
