Con una particular foto, Katy Perry reveló cómo fueron sus primeras horas junto a Daisy

La cantante se convirtió en madre por primera vez junto a su pareja Orlando Bloom.

Katy Perry Orlando Bloom, se convirtieron en padres de su primera hija juntos, Daisy Dove. La pareja anunció la feliz noticia a través de la cuenta que Unicef tiene en Instagram ya que ambos son embajadores de dicha agencia.

Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom's new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ "We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ "But we know we're the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ "As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB's arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando."

En medio de tanta felicidad y con el humor que la caracteriza, Katy se volcó a sus redes sociales y habló sobre sus primeras horas de maternidad.

La cantante de "Fireworks" publicó una cómica imagen en la que una mujer lanza a su hijo por los aires para que su padre lo ataje y escribió "Yo, después de alimentarla todo el día, le entregué a Daisy a papá para dar a luz a este segundo hijo", haciendo referencia a su quinto álbum, Smile, que salió este viernes.

Vale destacar que este nuevo trabajo discográfico comenzó casi al mismo tiempo en que Perry anunciaba a sus fans su embarazo. 

