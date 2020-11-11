John Legend habló sobre el apoyo que con Chrissy Teigen recibieron tras la muerte de su hijo

Desde que ocurrió la tragedia, John Legend y Chrissy Teigen han sido muy abiertos al referirse a la pérdida de su bebé Jack. Aunque no todo el mundo ha sido respetuoso, la pareja ha recibido una gran cantidad de apoyo, y el propio, músico esta vez lo ha agradecido.
Por primera vez, en una entrevista con Entertainment Tonight, John Legend sostuvo: "Hemos escuchado de muchas personas que también lo han pasado, y ha sido alentador recibir tanto amor y apoyo de tantas personas que han experimentado cosas similares".
"Para Chrissy compartir lo que compartió también ha sido útil...Para ella y para otras personas que están pasando por lo mismo o que pueden pasar por eso en el futuro. Así que gracias", continuó John Legend.
We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough. . . We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. . . To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you. . . Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you. . . We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.
Cuando se le preguntó acerca de cómo se mantiene positivo en un momento tan tumultuoso, respondió: "Siempre que atravesamos desafíos personales, creo que debemos aferrarnos a lo que nos hace optimistas. Nos da esperanza. Aferrarse a las cosas que nos traen alegría".
"En mi familia, como hemos pasado por un año difícil, nos aferramos al hecho de que tenemos dos hermosos niños que amamos y que son un hermoso reflejo de quiénes somos y lo que valoramos", agregó John Legend.
I didn’t know how to come back to real life so I wrote this piece for Medium with hopes that I can somehow move on but as soon as I posted it, tears flew out because it felt so....final. I don’t want to ever not remember jack. . . Thank you to everyone who has been so kind. Thank you to the incredible doctors who tried so hard to make our third life a reality. Thank you to my friends and family and our entire household for taking care of me through all the adult diaper changes, bed rest and random hugs. Thank you John for being my best friend and love of my life. A lot of people think of the woman in times like this but I will never forget that john also suffered through these past months, while doing everything he could to take care of me. I am surrounded, in a human therapy blanket of love. I am grateful and healing and feel so incredibly lucky to witness such love.
Chrissy también ha hablado anteriormente sobre el apoyo de la gente: "Durante semanas, nuestros pisos han estado cubiertos de flores de bondad. Las notas han llegado y cada una ha sido leída con nuestros propios ojos llorosos. Los mensajes de las redes sociales de extraños han consumido mi días, la mayoría comenzando con 'Probablemente no leerás esto, pero ...' Te puedo asegurar que lo hice ".
La muerte del tercer hijo de John Legend y Chrissy Teigen
Hace tan sólo un mes, la pareja compartió un sentido mensaje en las redes en donde confirmó que tras complicaciones en el embarazo de la modelo, perdieron a su bebé. La modelo había sido ingresada al hospital por la disminución de sangre que sufría debido a que su placenta era demasiado débil y allí recibió la dura noticia.
A través de su cuenta de Instagram, la conductora de TV compartió su dolor en una publicación muy cruda en donde reveló la muerte del bebé que venía en camino.
"Estamos conmocionados y sufriendo el tipo de dolor profundo del que sólo has oído hablar, el tipo de dolor que nunca antes habíamos sentido. Nunca pudimos detener el sangrado y darle a nuestro bebé lo que necesitaba, a pesar de las bolsas y bolsas de transfusiones de sangre. Simplemente no fue suficiente”, comenzaron en un mensaje con fotos en donde se la puede ver a ella llorando y otras en donde junto a John Legend cargaban a su hijo.
“Él siempre será Jack para nosotros. Jack trabajó muy duro para ser parte de nuestra pequeña familia, y lo será para siempre. A nuestro Jack: Lamento mucho que los primeros momentos de tu vida hayan tenido tantas complicaciones, no pudimos darte el hogar que necesitabas para sobrevivir. Siempre te amaremos”, agregó en ese entonces.
John Legend y Chrissy Teigen son papás de Luna Simone, de cuatro años, y de Miles Theodore, de dos.
