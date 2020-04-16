jueves 16 de abril de 2020
caras
INTERNACIONAL | Hoy 09:15

Leonardo DiCaprio y Robert de Niro te invitan a actuar con ellos para combatir al coronavirus

Los actores sorprendieron con una oportunidad única y solidaria.

Leonardo DiCaprio y Robert de Niro te invitan a actuar con ellos para combatir al coronavirus
Leonardo DiCaprio y Robert de Niro te invitan a actuar con ellos para combatir al coronavirus

Leonardo DiCaprio ya ha hecho su parte para ayudar en este tiempo de incertidumbre que genera el coronavirus. A la fecha, el actor ha donado 12 millones  de dólares a diversas organizaciones para combatir a la pandemia, sin embargo, ahora va por más.

Fuerte crítica de Paul McCartney a la comunidad china: "Necesitan ser más limpios"
Leé también
Fuerte crítica de Paul McCartney a la comunidad china: "Necesitan ser más limpios"

Leo se unió a su gran amigo Robert de Niro para hacerle a sus fans una increíble propuesta. A través de sus cuentas de Instagram, los actores lanzaron una convocatoria que nadie quisiera rechazar: "Si alguna vez te has preguntado cómo es trabajar con Robert de Niro o conmigo, esta es tu oportunidad. Vamos a protagonizar una nueva película dirigida por Martin Scorsese llamada Killers Of The Flower Moon", explicó DiCaprio. "Queremos ofrecerte un pequeño papel en la película, además de darte la oportunidad de pasar el día con nosotros en el set de rodaje", siguió el actor.

Este gran premio que ofrecen los actores debe estar acompañado por un actor solidario para hacerle frente a la pandemia. "Para ello, solo tienes que entrar en alliinchallenge.com y donar la cantidad que puedas”, explicaron.  Quien gané podrá ir al estreno "como uno más del equipo".

View this post on Instagram

We recently launched #AmericasFoodFund to help make sure every family in need gets access to food at this critical time. Our most vulnerable communities need our support now more than ever. That’s why we’re asking you to help us with the #AllinChallenge. If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to be able to work with the great @martinscorsese_, Robert De Niro and myself, this is your chance. Robert and I are going to be starring in a new movie called Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese. We want to offer you a walk-on role, the opportunity to spend the day on the set with the three of us, and attend the premiere. To take part, please go to allinchallenge.com and donate whatever you can. 100% of your donation will go to @MealsonWheelsAmerica, @NoKidHungry and #AmericasFoodFund (@wckitchen & @feedingamerica) @officiallymcconaughey, @theellenshow and @iamjamiefoxx, will you go all in with us?

A post shared by Leonardo DiCaprio (@leonardodicaprio) on

 

También te puede interesar
Revelan quién es el esposo de Alicia Sierra, la villana de La casa de papel

Revelan quién es el esposo de Alicia Sierra, la villana de La casa de papel

La dura confesión de Ricky Martin: "Sentí depresión"

La dura confesión de Ricky Martin: "Sentí depresión"

VIDEO | Brad Pitt ayudó a arreglar la casa de su maquilladora de toda la vida

VIDEO | Brad Pitt ayudó a arreglar la casa de su maquilladora de toda la vida

Filtraron la cifra millonaria que cobraría Macaulay Culkin por aparecer en Mi pobre angelito

Filtraron la cifra millonaria que cobraría Macaulay Culkin por aparecer en Mi pobre angelito

Galería de imágenes

En esta Nota
Más en Perfil logo
Más Noticias

Comentarios

Caras TV

Espacio Publicitario

Más Leídas

Espacio Publicitario

Más Leídas de Perfil

Espacio Publicitario

caras
caras

Espacio Publicitario