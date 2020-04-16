Leonardo DiCaprio y Robert de Niro te invitan a actuar con ellos para combatir al coronavirus

Espacio Publicitario
Los actores sorprendieron con una oportunidad única y solidaria.
Leonardo DiCaprio ya ha hecho su parte para ayudar en este tiempo de incertidumbre que genera el coronavirus. A la fecha, el actor ha donado 12 millones de dólares a diversas organizaciones para combatir a la pandemia, sin embargo, ahora va por más.
Leo se unió a su gran amigo Robert de Niro para hacerle a sus fans una increíble propuesta. A través de sus cuentas de Instagram, los actores lanzaron una convocatoria que nadie quisiera rechazar: "Si alguna vez te has preguntado cómo es trabajar con Robert de Niro o conmigo, esta es tu oportunidad. Vamos a protagonizar una nueva película dirigida por Martin Scorsese llamada Killers Of The Flower Moon", explicó DiCaprio. "Queremos ofrecerte un pequeño papel en la película, además de darte la oportunidad de pasar el día con nosotros en el set de rodaje", siguió el actor.
Este gran premio que ofrecen los actores debe estar acompañado por un actor solidario para hacerle frente a la pandemia. "Para ello, solo tienes que entrar en alliinchallenge.com y donar la cantidad que puedas”, explicaron. Quien gané podrá ir al estreno "como uno más del equipo".
View this post on Instagram
We recently launched #AmericasFoodFund to help make sure every family in need gets access to food at this critical time. Our most vulnerable communities need our support now more than ever. That’s why we’re asking you to help us with the #AllinChallenge. If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to be able to work with the great @martinscorsese_, Robert De Niro and myself, this is your chance. Robert and I are going to be starring in a new movie called Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese. We want to offer you a walk-on role, the opportunity to spend the day on the set with the three of us, and attend the premiere. To take part, please go to allinchallenge.com and donate whatever you can. 100% of your donation will go to @MealsonWheelsAmerica, @NoKidHungry and #AmericasFoodFund (@wckitchen & @feedingamerica) @officiallymcconaughey, @theellenshow and @iamjamiefoxx, will you go all in with us?
Comentarios