Oscar 2022: cuáles son las películas nominadas que están en Netflix

El próximo 27 de marzo se realizará la 94° entrega de los Oscar 2022 y la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas anunció este martes la lista completa de películas nominadas.

Entre los filmes con más posibilidades, se encuentra The Power of the Dog, que tiene 12 nominaciones y se cataloga como la más reconocida en esta nueva edición de los Oscar 2022.

Pero entre las opciones del abanico cinematográfico, existen varios filmes que aparecen en Netflix para poder ver antes de la esperada gala de Hollywood.

The Power of the Dog figura en la lista de la plataforma. Dirigida por Jane Campion, este filme es un 'wéstern' ambientado en el Estados Unidos de principios del siglo XX que explora el alcoholismo, la masculinidad tóxica y la homofobia. Está nominada en los Oscar 2022 como mejor película, dirección, fotografía, banda sonora e interpretación masculina para su protagonista, Benedict Cumberbatch.

Oscar 2022. The Power Of The Dog, la más nominada. Foto: AFP

Don't Look Up fue una de las más esperadas de 2021 y tiene un elenco inigualable que integran Meryl Streep, Leo Di Caprio y Jennifer Lawrence. Esta cinta también se incluye en la terna de Mejor Película.

Don't Look U, otra de las opciones de Netflix de los Oscar 2022. Foto: Netflix.

Además de estos títulos reconocidos, también se incluyen en Netflix , tick, tick... BOOM!, The Lost Daughter, The Mitchells vs. the Machine, Robin Robin, Audible, Lead Me Home, Three Songs for Benazir, The Hand of God, Madres Paralelas (que se estrenará el 18 de febrero).

Oscar 2022: The Lost Daughter con Olivia Colman.

Conocé la lista completa de nominados al Oscar 2022

The Power of the Dog se ubica primera en la lista de más nominadas en los Oscar 2022 porque figura en 12 ternas.

En esta lista sigue Dune con diez nominaciones, Belfast y "West Side Story" con siete cada una y "King Richard" con seis.

Mejor Película

Coda

-Don't Look Up

-Drive My Car

-Dune

-King Richard

-Licorice Pizza

-Nightmare Alley

-The Power of the Dog

-West Side Story

Mejor director

-Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

-Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

-Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

-Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

-Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Madres Paralelas de Almodóvar, nominada a los Oscar 2022.

Mejor actriz

-Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

-Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

-Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers

-Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

-Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Mejor actor

-Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

-Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

-Andrew Garfield, tick, tick... BOOM!

Will Smith, King Richard

-Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

The Power Of The Dog tiene 12 nominaciones a los Oscar 2022.

Mejor actriz de reparto

-Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

-Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

-Judi Dench, Belfast

-Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

-AunJanue Ellis, King Richard

Mejor actor de reparto

-Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

-Troy Kotsur, Coda

-Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

-J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

-Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Mejor diseño de vestuario

-Cruella

-Cyrano

-Dune

-Nightmare Alley

-West Side Story

Mejor edición de sonido

-Belfast

-Dune

-No Time To Die

-The Power of the Dog

-West Side Story

Mejor banda sonora

-Don't Look Up

-Dune

-Encanto

-Parallel Mothers

-The Power of the Dog

Mejor guión adaptado

-Coda

-Drive My Car

-Dune

-The Lost Daughter

-The Power of the Dog

Mejor guión original

-Belfast

-Don't Look Up

-King Richard

-Licorice Pizza

-The Worst Person in the World

Mejor película animada

-Encanto

-Luca

-Flee

-The Mitchells vs. the Machine

-Raya and the Last Dragon

Mejor canción original

-"Be Alive", de King Richard

-"Dos Oruguitas", de Encanto

-"Down to Joy", de Belfast

-"No Time to Die", de No Time to Die

-"Somehow You Do", de Four Good Days

Mejor cortometraje animado

-Affairs of the Art

-Bestia

-Boxballet

-Robin Robin

-The Windshield Wiper

Mejor cortometraje

-Ala Kachuu — Take and Run

-The Dress

-The Long Goodbye

-On My Mind

-Please Hold

Mejor fotografía

-Dune

-Nightmare Alley

-The Power of the Dog

-The Tragedy of Macbeth

-West Side Story

Mejor largometraje documental

-Ascension

-Attica

-Flee

-Summer of Soul

-Riding with Fire

Mejor documental corto

-Audible

-Lead Me Home

-The Queen of Basketball

-Three Songs for Benazir

-When We Were Bullies

Mejor montaje

-Don't Look Up

-Dune

-King Richard

-The Power of the Dog

-tick, tick... BOOM!

Mejor película internacional

-Drive My Car

-Flee

-The Hand of God

-Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

-The Worst Person in the World