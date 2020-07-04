Demi Lovato, devastada por la muerte de su abuelo en plena pandemia

Efemérides, por Radio Perfil
Las principales fechas de la mano de la producción de Radio Perfil.
La joven lamentó no poder despedirse de él junto a su familia.
La cantante Demi Lovato atraviesa un momento muy difícil en medio de la pandemia. La artista compartió una triste noticia en Instagram en donde reveló su pesar por la muerte de su querido abuelo.
"Levantarme con la noticia de que mi abuelo Perry murió esta mañana. Él estuvo enfermo durante varios años, pero ahora está libre de dolor", comenzó la cantante en una extenso posteo en donde compartió varias fotos junto a él.
“Este hombre ha amado a Dios intensamente y ha sido uno de los mejores predicadores a los cuales he tenido el honor de escuchar compartiendo la palabra de Dios. ¡Te amo abuelo! Siento que no nos hayamos sacado más fotos juntos, pero tengo muchísimos recuerdos que me harán sonreír hasta que nos volvamos a encontrar algún día. Descansa en paz. Te amo", cerró Lovato.
View this post on Instagram
Woke up to the news that my Grandpa Perry passed away early this morning. He’s been sick for a couple years now so although I’m relieved he is out of pain, it still hurts to think our family won’t get to say goodbye with a proper funeral for a while. But that’s the reality during this pandemic. This man loved God FIERCELY and was one of the best preacher’s I’ve ever had the honor in witnessing spread the word of God. I love you Grandpa. I’m sorry we didn’t take more pictures together but I have so many memories to make me smile until we meet again someday. Rest easy. Love you. ❤️🕊🙏🏼
Comentarios