Demi Lovato, devastada por la muerte de su abuelo en plena pandemia

La joven lamentó no poder despedirse de él junto a su familia.

La cantante Demi Lovato atraviesa un momento muy difícil en medio de la pandemia. La artista compartió una triste noticia en Instagram en donde reveló su pesar por la muerte de su querido abuelo.

"Levantarme con la noticia de que mi abuelo Perry murió esta mañana. Él estuvo enfermo durante varios años, pero ahora está libre de dolor", comenzó la cantante en una extenso posteo en donde compartió varias fotos junto a él.

“Este hombre ha amado a Dios intensamente y ha sido uno de los mejores predicadores a los cuales he tenido el honor de escuchar compartiendo la palabra de Dios. ¡Te amo abuelo! Siento que no nos hayamos sacado más fotos juntos, pero tengo muchísimos recuerdos que me harán sonreír hasta que nos volvamos a encontrar algún día. Descansa en paz. Te amo", cerró Lovato.

 

