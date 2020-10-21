La experiencia paranormal de Demi Lovato

Un cambio de vida rotundo está llevando a cabo Demi Lovato. Con la meditación y un desarrollo más profundo de la conciencia, la actriz asegura que puede tener contacto con extraterrestres.
En la constante búsqueda de la paz y el equilibrio interior, Demi comenzó a tener una mirada más introspectiva de su vida la que la llevó a experiencias sorprendentes.
"Durante estos dos últimos meses profundicé en la ciencia de la conciencia y además de experimentar paz y felicidad, fui testigo de los avistamientos más increíbles tanto en el cielo como muy cerca mío", le contó a sus millones de seguidores.
The past few days I’ve spent in Joshua Tree with a small group of loved ones and @dr.steven.greer and his CE5 team. Over the past couple months I have dug deep into the science of consciousness and experienced not only peace and serenity like I’ve never known but I also have witnessed the most incredibly profound sightings both in the sky as well as feet away from me. This planet is on a very negative path towards destruction but WE can change that together. If we were to get 1% of the population to meditate and make contact, we would force our governments to acknowledge the truth about extraterrestrial life among us and change our destructive habits destroying our planet. This is just some of the evidence from under the stars in the desert sky that can no longer be ignored and must be shared immediately 💞💫☄️ to make contact yourself you can download the CE5 app and it will teach you the protocols to connect to life form beyond our planet!! (Ps, if it doesn’t happen on the first try - keep trying - it took me several sessions to tap into a deep enough level of meditation to make contact!) Happy communicating 💞🙏🏼
Demi fue al parque nacional Joshua Tree, en California, y fue ahí donde pudo experimentar el encuentro con extraterrestres. Al respecto, la cantante instó a sus seguidores a que sigan el mismo camino: "Este planeta está en un camino muy negativo hacia la destrucción, pero nosotros podemos cambiar eso juntos", comenzó su relato y continuó: "Si logramos que el 1% de la población medite y establezca contacto, obligaríamos a nuestros gobiernos a reconocer la verdad sobre la vida extraterrestre entre nosotros y cambiar nuestros hábitos destructivos que afectan al planeta".
Demi Lovato publicó sorprendentes imágenes de sus avistamientos y hasta publicó una aplicación para conectarse a la vida, más allá de este planeta.
