A pocos meses de comprometerse, Demi Lovato se separó de Max Ehrich

La cantante y actriz norteamericana se habría separado en mutuo acuerdo.

Hace unos meses las redes sociales pudieron contemplar la nueva vida de Demi Lovato, en donde anunciaba su sorpresivo compromiso con Max Ehrich. Pero al parecer, la relación no prosperó y decidieron separarse en las últimas semanas. 

La revista People confirmó que la pareja ha decidido tomar caminos distintos. Hace dos meses fue cuando ambos se comprometieron y por esta razón precisamente "fue una decisión difícil, pero Demi y Max han decidido tomar caminos separados y enfocarse en sus respectivas carreras. Se quieren y se respetan mucho y siempre recordarán con afecto el tiempo que pasaron juntos", asegura una fuente muy cercana a la pareja. 

When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his “little partner” - something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner. @maxehrich - I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!! 😩😭❤️🥰😍 Ps. THANK YOU @angelokritikos FOR HIDING BEHIND ROCKS AND CAPTURING THE ENTIRE THING!!! I love you boo!!!

Los millones de seguidores que acumula la artista estadounidense quedaron sorprendidos ante la inesperada ruptura Lovato con la que había sido su pareja desde mediados del año pasado, aunque no fue hasta enero de este mismo año cuando lo oficializaron. Con el inicio de este romance muchos fans de la cantante y actriz respiraron tranquilos al ver que por fin encontraba la estabilidad en su vida.

 

