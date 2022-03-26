Oscars 2022: quiénes son los preferidos para mejor actor y actriz de esta edición

Este domingo 27 de marzo se realizará la 94° entrega de los Oscar 2022 y la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas y las predicciones del público eligió a sus favoritos para la categoría Mejor Actor y Mejor Actriz.
Entre la lista de predilectos para la terna de mejor actriz se encuentra Jessica Chastain por su papel en Los ojos de Tammy Faye, aunque Penélope Cruz parece liderar las encuestas por su rol de Janis en Madres paralelas.
Siguiendo con el rubro femenino, Ariana DeBose es otra de las predilectas nominada a mejor actriz de reparto por West Side Story.
Kristen Dunst también integra en la lista por el filme The Power Of The Dog, el más nominado en esta entrega.
En la terna Mejor Actor, Will Smith tiene todos los números por su interpretación en El método Williams. Una biopic del padre y manager de Serena y Venus Williams que fue financiada por los tenistas.
Troy Kotsur es otro de los candidatos en Mejor actor de reparto por su papel en la multi ternada CODA. También integran esta lista Kodi Smit-McPhee y Jesse Plemons, de The Power Of The Dog.
Oscars 2022: conocé la lista completa de nominados
The Power of the Dog se ubica primera en la lista de más nominadas en los Oscar 2022 porque figura en 12 ternas.
En esta lista sigue Dune con diez nominaciones, Belfast y "West Side Story" con siete cada una y "King Richard" con seis.
Mejor Película
Coda
-Don't Look Up
-Drive My Car
-Dune
-King Richard
-Licorice Pizza
-Nightmare Alley
-The Power of the Dog
-West Side Story
Mejor director
-Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
-Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
-Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
-Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
-Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Mejor actriz
-Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
-Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
-Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
-Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
-Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Mejor actor
-Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
-Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
-Andrew Garfield, tick, tick... BOOM!
Will Smith, King Richard
-Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Mejor actriz de reparto
-Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
-Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
-Judi Dench, Belfast
-Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
-AunJanue Ellis, King Richard
Mejor actor de reparto
-Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
-Troy Kotsur, Coda
-Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
-J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
-Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Mejor diseño de vestuario
-Cruella
-Cyrano
-Dune
-Nightmare Alley
-West Side Story
Mejor edición de sonido
-Belfast
-Dune
-No Time To Die
-The Power of the Dog
-West Side Story
Mejor banda sonora
-Don't Look Up
-Dune
-Encanto
-Parallel Mothers
-The Power of the Dog
Mejor guión adaptado
-Coda
-Drive My Car
-Dune
-The Lost Daughter
-The Power of the Dog
Mejor guión original
-Belfast
-Don't Look Up
-King Richard
-Licorice Pizza
-The Worst Person in the World
Mejor película animada
-Encanto
-Luca
-Flee
-The Mitchells vs. the Machine
-Raya and the Last Dragon
Mejor canción original
-"Be Alive", de King Richard
-"Dos Oruguitas", de Encanto
-"Down to Joy", de Belfast
-"No Time to Die", de No Time to Die
-"Somehow You Do", de Four Good Days
Mejor cortometraje animado
-Affairs of the Art
-Bestia
-Boxballet
-Robin Robin
-The Windshield Wiper
Mejor cortometraje
-Ala Kachuu — Take and Run
-The Dress
-The Long Goodbye
-On My Mind
-Please Hold
Mejor fotografía
-Dune
-Nightmare Alley
-The Power of the Dog
-The Tragedy of Macbeth
-West Side Story
Mejor largometraje documental
-Ascension
-Attica
-Flee
-Summer of Soul
-Riding with Fire
Mejor documental corto
-Audible
-Lead Me Home
-The Queen of Basketball
-Three Songs for Benazir
-When We Were Bullies
Mejor montaje
-Don't Look Up
-Dune
-King Richard
-The Power of the Dog
-tick, tick... BOOM!
Mejor película internacional
-Drive My Car
-Flee
-The Hand of God
-Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
-The Worst Person in the World