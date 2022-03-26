Oscars 2022: quiénes son los preferidos para mejor actor y actriz de esta edición

Este domingo 27 de marzo se realizará la 94° entrega de los Oscar 2022 y la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas y las predicciones del público eligió a sus favoritos para la categoría Mejor Actor y Mejor Actriz.

Entre la lista de predilectos para la terna de mejor actriz se encuentra Jessica Chastain por su papel en Los ojos de Tammy Faye, aunque Penélope Cruz parece liderar las encuestas por su rol de Janis en Madres paralelas.

Oscars 2022: Penélope Cruz, nominada a Mejor Actriz.

Siguiendo con el rubro femenino, Ariana DeBose es otra de las predilectas nominada a mejor actriz de reparto por West Side Story.

Oscars 2022. Ariana Debose

Kristen Dunst también integra en la lista por el filme The Power Of The Dog, el más nominado en esta entrega.

Oscars 2022: Kristen Dunst es otra de las predilectas.

En la terna Mejor Actor, Will Smith tiene todos los números por su interpretación en El método Williams. Una biopic del padre y manager de Serena y Venus Williams que fue financiada por los tenistas.

Oscars 2022. Will Smith en el Método Williams.

Oscars 2022: Troy Kotsur en CODA

Troy Kotsur es otro de los candidatos en Mejor actor de reparto por su papel en la multi ternada CODA. También integran esta lista Kodi Smit-McPhee y Jesse Plemons, de The Power Of The Dog.

Oscars 2022: conocé la lista completa de nominados

The Power of the Dog se ubica primera en la lista de más nominadas en los Oscar 2022 porque figura en 12 ternas.

En esta lista sigue Dune con diez nominaciones, Belfast y "West Side Story" con siete cada una y "King Richard" con seis.

Mejor Película

Coda

-Don't Look Up

-Drive My Car

-Dune

-King Richard

-Licorice Pizza

-Nightmare Alley

-The Power of the Dog

-West Side Story

Mejor director

-Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

-Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

-Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

-Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

-Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Oscars 2022. Don't Look Up.

Mejor actriz

-Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

-Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

-Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers

-Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

-Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Mejor actor

-Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

-Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

-Andrew Garfield, tick, tick... BOOM!

Will Smith, King Richard

-Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth



OSCARS 2022: THE LOST DAUGHTER CON OLIVIA COLMAN.

Mejor actriz de reparto

-Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

-Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

-Judi Dench, Belfast

-Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

-AunJanue Ellis, King Richard

Mejor actor de reparto

-Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

-Troy Kotsur, Coda

-Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

-J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

-Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Mejor diseño de vestuario

-Cruella

-Cyrano

-Dune

-Nightmare Alley

-West Side Story

Mejor edición de sonido

-Belfast

-Dune

-No Time To Die

-The Power of the Dog

-West Side Story

Mejor banda sonora

-Don't Look Up

-Dune

-Encanto

-Parallel Mothers

-The Power of the Dog



THE POWER OF THE DOG TIENE 12 NOMINACIONES A LOS OSCARS 2022.

Mejor guión adaptado

-Coda

-Drive My Car

-Dune

-The Lost Daughter

-The Power of the Dog

Mejor guión original

-Belfast

-Don't Look Up

-King Richard

-Licorice Pizza

-The Worst Person in the World

Mejor película animada

-Encanto

-Luca

-Flee

-The Mitchells vs. the Machine

-Raya and the Last Dragon

Mejor canción original

-"Be Alive", de King Richard

-"Dos Oruguitas", de Encanto

-"Down to Joy", de Belfast

-"No Time to Die", de No Time to Die

-"Somehow You Do", de Four Good Days

Mejor cortometraje animado

-Affairs of the Art

-Bestia

-Boxballet

-Robin Robin

-The Windshield Wiper

Mejor cortometraje

-Ala Kachuu — Take and Run

-The Dress

-The Long Goodbye

-On My Mind

-Please Hold

Mejor fotografía

-Dune

-Nightmare Alley

-The Power of the Dog

-The Tragedy of Macbeth

-West Side Story

Mejor largometraje documental

-Ascension

-Attica

-Flee

-Summer of Soul

-Riding with Fire

Mejor documental corto

-Audible

-Lead Me Home

-The Queen of Basketball

-Three Songs for Benazir

-When We Were Bullies

Mejor montaje

-Don't Look Up

-Dune

-King Richard

-The Power of the Dog

-tick, tick... BOOM!

Mejor película internacional

-Drive My Car

-Flee

-The Hand of God

-Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

-The Worst Person in the World