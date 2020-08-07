Alyssa Milano con Coronavirus: “Creía que me moría”

Espacio Publicitario
La intérprete estuvo enferma a principios de abril y se mostró con un respirador para concientizar a sus seguidores.
Alyssa Milano compartió en su cuenta de Instagram una impactante fotografía y contando que padeció Coronavirus, a principios de Abril.
“Esta soy yo el 2 de abril, después de pasar dos semanas enferma", comenzó diciendo. "Me dolía todo el cuerpo. Perdí el olfato. Sentía como si un elefante se estuviera sentando encima de mi pecho. No podía respirar. Vomitaba todo lo que comía. Perdí más de cuatro kilos en dos semanas. Me sentía desorientada. Tenía fiebre leve. Y el dolor de cabeza era horrible. Básicamente, tenía todos los síntomas de COVID”, explicó la actriz de 47 años.
Milano se contagió de COVID-19 el pasado mes de abril, pero no fue consciente del significado de esos síntomas hasta que recibió los resultados de un test de anticuerpos. Con anterioridad, se había hecho dos análisis, en marzo, y ambos le habían dado negativo.
“Al final de marzo tomé dos pruebas de COVID-19 y ambas fueron negativas. También me hice una prueba de anticuerpos contra el covid (la prueba del pinchazo en el dedo) después de sentirme un poco mejor, pero también fue negativo”, aseguró.
This was me on April 2nd after being sick for 2 weeks. I had never been this kind of sick. Everything hurt. Loss of smell. It felt like an elephant was sitting on my chest. I couldn’t breathe. I couldn’t keep food in me. I lost 9 pounds in 2 weeks. I was confused. Low grade fever. And the headaches were horrible. I basically had every Covid symptom. At the very end of march I took two covid19 tests and both were negative. I also took a covid antibody test (the finger prick test) after I was feeling a bit better. NEGATIVE. After living the last 4 months with lingering symptoms like, vertigo, stomach abnormalities, irregular periods, heart palpitations, shortness of breath, zero short term memory, and general malaise, I went and got an antibody test from a blood draw (not the finger prick) from a lab. I am POSITIVE for covid antibodies. I had Covid19. I just want you to be aware that our testing system is flawed and we don’t know the real numbers. I also want you to know, this illness is not a hoax. I thought I was dying. It felt like I was dying. I will be donating my plasma with hopes that I might save a life. Please take care of yourselves. Please wash your hands and wear a mask and social distance. I don’t want anyone to feel the way I felt. Be well. I love you all (well, maybe not the trolls. Just the kind people.)❤️
Milano relató que los meses siguientes siguió con síntomas. “Después de vivir los cuatro meses siguientes con vértigos, problemas de estómagos, periodos irregulares, taquicardias, falta de aire, pérdida de memoria a corto plazo y malestar general, me hice una prueba de anticuerpos; pero esta vez con extracción de sangre y salió que soy positiva de anticuerpos de coronavirus, tuve COVID.19″, explicó e hizo un llamado a la reflexión.
“Solo quiero que sepan que nuestro sistema de prueba es defectuoso y que no conocemos los números reales.También quiero que sepan que esta enfermedad no es una mentira”, afirmó la actriz en su post. “Por favor, cuídense, lávense las manos, usen mascara y mantengan la distancia social. No quiero que nadie se sienta como sentí yo”, cerró.
