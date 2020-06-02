Subastarán una foto desnuda de Jennifer Aniston

Efemérides, por Radio Perfil
Se trata de una postal de la estrella de Hollywood tomada en 1995. El dinero recaudado tiene como fin combatir el Coronavirus.
En 1995 Jennifer Aniston fue retratada totalmente desnuda por Mark Seliger y hoy, este fotógrafo decidió ponerlo a la venta junto con otras 24 imágenes de grandes figuras internacionales en las que también está incluido Brad Pitt. Esta acción tiene como fin recaudar fondos para la enorme crisis producto del Coronavirus y la actriz de 51 años se unió sin dudas.
"Mi querido amigo @markseliger se asoció con @radvocacy y @christiesinc para subastar 25 de sus retratos, incluido el mío para el alivio de COVID-19 ... El 100% de las ventas de este retrato irán a @NAFClinics, una organización que proporciona prueba gratuita de coronavirus y atención en todo el país para personas con servicios médicos insuficientes. Enlace en mi biografía para obtener más información sobre la subasta. Gracias nuevamente a Mark por permitirme ser parte de este # radart4aid", expresó la celebrity en su cuenta oficial de Instagram.
My dear friend @markseliger teamed up with @radvocacy and @christiesinc to auction 25 of his portraits - including mine ☺️- for COVID-19 relief... 100% of sales proceeds of this portrait will go to @NAFClinics, an organization which provides free coronavirus testing and care nationwide to the medically underserved. Link in my bio to learn more about the auction. Thank you again to Mark for allowing me to be part of this ❤️🙏🏼 #radart4aid
Precisamente, el dinero reunido será destinado a organización benéfica centrada en la ayuda para combatir el virus que afectó al mundo de manera brutal en este 2020. Otras personalidades como JLo, Leonardo DiCaprio, Barack Obama, Kurt Cobain, Billie Eilish, Tom Hanks, entre otros, también se asociaron a esta iniciativa.
#RADArt4Aid bidding is officially OPEN! Join us in supporting critical COVID-19 relief for various charities on the frontlines of national and international relief: from food banks to PPE equipment, women's shelters to veterans, suicide prevention to the elderly. 100% of sales proceeds will go directly to charity! Bidding now open through June 12th Hit the link in bio to bid at @christiesinc or head to our IG Stories to donate to @newyorkcares today. Every dollar counts! I am supporting @newyorkcares. What they do: In the days before New York Cares, volunteering was unnecessarily complicated. The organization's founders believed that individuals could make a real difference in improving NYC by having the necessary tools. New York Cares has infused volunteerism with business acumen to enable anyone who volunteers through their programs to have an impact on New York City. That's why they're the City's go-to and mobilize 52,000 volunteers to mentor students, serve meals in soup kitchens, clean up parks, help the homeless get back on their feet, and dozens of other selfless acts. Why we love New York Cares: New York Cares provides a smarter way to volunteer and, in so doing, has a huge impact on our beloved city of New York. New York Cares partners with 1350 schools and non-profits across NYC. Their staff plan and manage 1600 volunteer-led projects every MONTH. Volunteers served 400,000 New Yorkers in need last year, and the portraits that will benefit New York Cares are @oprah, @officialkeef, #JohnLeeHooker, and #MikhailBaryshnikov.
