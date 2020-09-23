jueves 24 de septiembre de 2020
CELEBRIDADES | Ayer 23:34

Gigi Hadid y Zayn Malik fueron padres

La pareja recibió a su primera hija juntos.

Gigi Hadid y Zayn Malik
Gigi Hadid y Zayn Malik

Finalmente llegó el día, Gigi Hadid y Zayn Malik se convirtieron en padres. Fue el ex One direction quien anunció el nacimiento de su hija a través de las redes sociales. 

"Expresar en palabras cómo me siento ahora sería una tarea imposible. El amor que siento por este pequeño ser humano va más allá de mi comprensión. Agradecido de conocerla, orgulloso de llamarla mía, y agradecido por la vida que tendremos", escribió en un emotivo posteo junto a la foto de la manito de la bebé.

De acuerdo a las últimas noticias de Gigi y Zayn, ambos se encontraban instalados en Nueva York, a la espera de la pequeña, en el lujoso departamento que la modelo mostró recientemente en su perfil de Instagram.

 

