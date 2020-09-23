Gigi Hadid y Zayn Malik fueron padres

Finalmente llegó el día, Gigi Hadid y Zayn Malik se convirtieron en padres. Fue el ex One direction quien anunció el nacimiento de su hija a través de las redes sociales.
"Expresar en palabras cómo me siento ahora sería una tarea imposible. El amor que siento por este pequeño ser humano va más allá de mi comprensión. Agradecido de conocerla, orgulloso de llamarla mía, y agradecido por la vida que tendremos", escribió en un emotivo posteo junto a la foto de la manito de la bebé.
Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful🙏🏽❤️to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x pic.twitter.com/nvhfOkk2fw— zayn (@zaynmalik) September 24, 2020
De acuerdo a las últimas noticias de Gigi y Zayn, ambos se encontraban instalados en Nueva York, a la espera de la pequeña, en el lujoso departamento que la modelo mostró recientemente en su perfil de Instagram.
Spent all of last year designing and curating my passion project / dream spot. Of course it all came together right before quarantining out of the city.... but I’m excited for the time I’ll get to spend enjoying all the special corners that were made with a lil help from some of my favorite creatives (tap!) who embraced my ideas and didn’t call me crazy. 💛 ++ my mamma:) who is the greatest homemaking-sounding-board I could ask for (she called me crazy when required) ☺️ grateful to and for all. Special thanks to Gordon Kahn!
