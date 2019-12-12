Conmoción en Inglaterra por la muerte de un actor de 14 años

Conociendo Rusia: "Loco en el desierto"
Jack Burns gozaba de una gran reputación en el mundo de la danza y había participado en varios ciclos de televisión.
El mundo artístico está conmocionado con la noticia de la muerte del actor y bailarín Jack Burns, que prometía ser una estrella con tan solo 14 años.
El joven fue encontrado sin vida el 1 de diciembre en su casa en Greenock, Escocia, por razones que se desconocen y que generan controversia. Llama la atención que, si bien se supo que la policía no está investigando lo sucedido, recién hoy se hizo su velorio, once días después.
Burns había participado en varios ciclos de televisión. En 2016 apareció en la tira británica In Plain Sight y en la serie One of Us (Retribution, su título original), que actualemte se encuentra en Netflix.
El talento del actor era muy bien considerado en el ambiente de la danza, disciplina en la que se destacó en diversas producciones para la BBC. El joven estudiaba en la Academia de Artes Escénicas de la Escuela de Teatro del Reino Unido.
IT IS WITH DEEP REGRET... that we are sharing this information with you today on our social media platforms. Last week, we emailed all of our current students’ parents and guardians with the terribly sad news about the passing of one of our exceptionally talented young students, Jack Burns and so many of you have got in touch to pass on your deepest sympathies and to enquire about the details of the funeral as well as asking if it is possible for you and/or your child to attend. Jack’s parents are very grateful for all your thoughts and prayers and have asked us to get in touch with you all regarding the funeral details. They have also expressed their wish for UKTheatreSchool to now post the information on our social media platforms so that everyone who wants to attend Jack's funeral has all of the necessary information. Please now feel free to share this information with anyone who may want to know the details in order to attend. Jack’s family have said that anyone who would like to attend his funeral is more than welcome. They have also mentioned that children and young people from Jack’s ballet schools will be wearing their youth group hoodies as a tribute to Jack and the groups that he loved to attend. Jack’s family have asked that if your child is attending, then it would be lovely to do similar and wear their UKTS hoodies in Jack’s honour. The funeral details are as follows: Thursday 12th December at 10am St Mary's Church 14 Patrick Street Greenock PA16 8NA . . COMPLIMENTARY BUS FROM UKTS: We are arranging for a coach to take current students from UKTheatreSchool to and from the funeral. Please check your email for details of this and follow the instruction to reserve your seat. We must receive notification by 3pm tomorrow (Tue 10 Dec). Please ensure to email only to request a seat on the bus. Unfortunately, we cannot accept any requests via social media. . . If you require any further info, please let us know as soon as possible. We truly hope you are coping with this very sad news and if you need anything, please get in touch.
Tras la noticia de la repentina muerte del artista, el colegio en donde el adolescente realizaba sus estudios emitió un mensaje de condolencias a la familia.
