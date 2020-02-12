Después de ser velados en un funeral privado, Kobe Bryant y su hija descansan en paz

Espacio Publicitario
El deportista y los de su hija Gianna fueron enterrados en una ceremonia privada.
La muerte de Kobe Bryant y su hija Gianna conmovió al mundo entero. El deportista, la joven y un grupo de compañeros se trasladaban en helicóptero para realizar una práctica de baloncesto cuando se produjo un inesperado accidente que terminó con sus vidas.
Ahora, según informó el programa Entertainment Tonight, los restos de Kobe y Gianna ya descansan en paz tras ser sepultados en una ceremonia privada que tuvo lugar el pasado viernes en Corona del Mar, California.
Vale destacar que este momento en soledad se da previo al homenaje público que se realizará en honor del deportista el próximo 24 de febrero, en el Staples Center.
Días previos a este crucial momento familiar, Vanessa Bryant, esposa del deportista, compartía un sentido mensaje en las redes: "He sido reacia a expresar mis sentimientos en palabras. Mi cerebro se niega a aceptar que tanto Kobe como Gigi se hayan ido. No puedo procesar ambos al mismo tiempo. Es como si estuviera tratando de procesar la desaparición de Kobe, pero mi cuerpo se niega a aceptar que mi Gigi nunca volverá a mí", escribía la viuda solicitando a sus seguidores que continúen rezando por todas las familias involucradas en el fatal accidente.
I’ve been reluctant to put my feelings into words. My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I can’t process both at the same time. It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong. Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn’t being able to have that opportunity?! I’m so mad. She had so much life to live. Then I realize I need to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters. Mad I’m not with Kobe and Gigi but thankful I’m here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri. I know what I’m feeling is normal. It’s part of the grieving process. I just wanted to share in case there’s anyone out there that’s experienced a loss like this. God I wish they were here and this nightmare would be over. Praying for all of the victims of this horrible tragedy. Please continue to pray for all.
