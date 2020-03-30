Meghan Markle y el Príncipe Harry sorprendieron al tomar una drástica decisión con su redes sociales

Espacio Publicitario
Los Duques dejan sus cuentas oficiales para dar camino a su nueva vida de plebeyos.
Una vez más Meghan Markle y el Príncipe Harry están en el ojo de la tormenta. En esta oportunidad la famosa pareja anunció que dejan las redes sociales, o al menos bajo el nombre de Duques de Sussex.
"Como todos podemos sentir, el mundo en este momento parece extraordinariamente frágil. Sin embargo, estamos seguros de que cada ser humano tiene el potencial y la oportunidad de marcar la diferencia, como se ve ahora en todo el mundo, en nuestras familias, nuestras comunidades y aquellos en la línea del frente, juntos podemos elevarnos mutuamente para darnos cuenta de la plenitud de esa promesa" comenzó el comunicado.
Y continuó: "Lo más importante en este momento es la salud y el bienestar de todos en todo el mundo y encontrar soluciones para los muchos problemas que se han presentado como resultado de esta pandemia.A medida que todos encontramos el papel que debemos desempeñar en este cambio global y cambio de hábitos, estamos enfocando este nuevo capítulo para comprender cómo podemos contribuir mejor. Si bien es posible que no nos veas aquí, el trabajo continúa."
As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile. Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference—as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line—together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise. What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic. As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute. While you may not see us here, the work continues. Thank you to this community - for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another. Harry and Meghan
"Gracias a esta comunidad, por el apoyo, la inspiración y el compromiso compartido con el bien en el mundo. Esperamos volver a conectar con usted pronto. ¡Has sido genial! Hasta entonces, cuídense bien, y el uno del otro. Harry y Meghan", remataron los ex integrantes de la Corona Británica.
Ayer también fueron noticia debido a que el Donald Trump disparó sin piedad contra ellos, y su llegada a Los Angeles, para comenzar su nueva vida como plebeyos.
