Un rockstar: el príncipe Harry se animó a cantar con Jon Bon Jovi

Espacio Publicitario
El duque de Sussex y el cantante se unieron por una causa solidaria. Galería de fotos
Si bien esta semana pidió "Sólo llámenenme Harry", lo cierto es que el nieto de Isabel II sigue con sus tareas Reales hasta que finalmente parta de su Inglaterra natal a instalarse en Canadá junto a su esposa Meghan Markle y su hijo Archie. En ese momento, dejará de ser el príncipe Harry y sus tareas con la Corona británica estarán terminadas.
Pero en las últimas horas y cumpliendo su ajetreada agenda, el joven se convirtió en estrella de rock por un día luego de divertirse en una sesión musical junto a nada más y nada menos que Jon Bon Jovi.
Harry y el afamado músico se unieron para recaudar fondos para la Invictus Game Foundation, de la que el príncipe es patrocinador.
Fue a través de su Instagram oficial que el duque compartió cómo fue su día con el artista en los famosos estudios Abbey Road de Londres.
Harry y Jon Bon Jovi se dieron el gusto junto a otros miembros de Invictus Game de emular la emblemática foto que los Beatles se tomaron a las afueras del estudio de grabación cruzando la reconocida calle Abbey Road como se puede ver en el video compartido en sus redes. Además se puede escuchar al coro de la organización entonando Unbroken, un tema compuesto por el cantante.
View this post on Instagram
Testing, testing🎙… • Recorded inside Abbey Road Studios, home to The Beatles and other music legends, The Duke of Sussex joins Jon Bon Jovi and the Invictus Games Choir for a special live session in aid of the Invictus Games Foundation. The song being played, called ‘Unbroken’, was created by Jon Bon Jovi to shine a spotlight on those veterans living with Post Traumatic Stress Injury (PTSI), to honour their service and acknowledge the strength of the Armed Forces community. The Duke and JBJ are both strong supporters of the military community, with The Duke founding the Invictus Games in 2014. The Invictus Games Choir, made up of wounded, injured and sick veterans and serving personnel from all services and different ranks of the UK Armed Forces, have come together to use the power of music to aid their recovery. Although The Duke was unable to sing, leaving the vocals to the professionals, the special single that was recorded in Studio 2 where The Beatles recorded 11 out of their 13 albums, and will be released in March in support of the @WeAreInvictusGames. Video © SussexRoyal
Comentarios