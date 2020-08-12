VIDEO | Alyssa Milano mostró las graves secuelas que le dejó el coronavirus

Espacio Publicitario
La actriz, quien semanas atrás reveló que padeció la enfermedad, mostró las consecuencias que acarrea el COVID-19 y alertó a que usen los tapabocas.
Hace unos días, Alyssa Milano compartió en su cuenta de Instagram que padeció coronavirus, a principios de abril. “Esta soy yo el 2 de abril, después de pasar dos semanas enferma", comenzó junto a una impactante foto.
View this post on Instagram
This was me on April 2nd after being sick for 2 weeks. I had never been this kind of sick. Everything hurt. Loss of smell. It felt like an elephant was sitting on my chest. I couldn’t breathe. I couldn’t keep food in me. I lost 9 pounds in 2 weeks. I was confused. Low grade fever. And the headaches were horrible. I basically had every Covid symptom. At the very end of march I took two covid19 tests and both were negative. I also took a covid antibody test (the finger prick test) after I was feeling a bit better. NEGATIVE. After living the last 4 months with lingering symptoms like, vertigo, stomach abnormalities, irregular periods, heart palpitations, shortness of breath, zero short term memory, and general malaise, I went and got an antibody test from a blood draw (not the finger prick) from a lab. I am POSITIVE for covid antibodies. I had Covid19. I just want you to be aware that our testing system is flawed and we don’t know the real numbers. I also want you to know, this illness is not a hoax. I thought I was dying. It felt like I was dying. I will be donating my plasma with hopes that I might save a life. Please take care of yourselves. Please wash your hands and wear a mask and social distance. I don’t want anyone to feel the way I felt. Be well. I love you all (well, maybe not the trolls. Just the kind people.)❤️
"Me dolía todo el cuerpo. Perdí el olfato. Sentía como si un elefante se estuviera sentando encima de mi pecho. No podía respirar. Vomitaba todo lo que comía. Perdí más de cuatro kilos en dos semanas. Me sentía desorientada. Tenía fiebre leve. Y el dolor de cabeza era horrible. Básicamente, tenía todos los síntomas de COVID”, explicó la actriz de 47 años recordada por papeles en series como Melrose Place y Charmed.
Ahora, ya recuperada de la enfermedad, la actriz se encarga de concientizar sobre el uso de máscaras y barbijos para prevenir que el Covid se propague. A través de su cuenta oficial de Instagram, Alyssa mostró un grave secuela que le dejó el coronavirus: una extrema caída del cabello.
"Pensé en mostrarte lo que # Covid19 le hace a tu cabello. Por favor, tómense esto en serio. Usen la maldita máscara", alertó la actriz en el clip en donde se la ve painarse de forma habitual su cabello que cae de forma alarmante.
Comentarios