Premios Emmy 2022: se dieron a conocer todos los nominados

La 74° entrega se llevará a cabo el próximo 12 de septiembre. Galería de fotosGalería de fotos

Los premios Emmy ya tienen a sus nominados para la edición 2022. El galardón, que celebra a los mejor de la industria televisiva, hizo el anuncio que estuvo a cargo de los actores Melissa Fumaro y JB Smoove.

Como novedad para este año, Succession (25), Ted Lasso (20), The White Lotus (20), Hacks (17), Only Murders in the Building (17) y Euphoria (16), obtuvieron la mayor cantidad de menciones. La ceremonia de premiación será el lunes 12 de septiembre y será transmitida por TNT, a las 21 horas, con un pre-show que iniciará a las 20. 
 

Los aspirantes de esta temporada para Mejor Serie de Drama son Better Call Saul, Euphoria, Ozark, Severance, Squid Game, Stranger Things, Succession y Yellowjackets.  Por su parte, en Mejor Serie de Comedia, la competencia es entre Abbott Elementary, Barry, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Hacks, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Only Murders in the Building, Ted Lasso y What We Do in the Shadows
 

Por su parte, a Mejor Miniserie tiene como candidatos a Dopesick, The Dropout, Inventing Anna, Pam & Tommy y The White Lotus. 
 

La lista completa de los nominados a los premios Emmy 2022:

Mejor miniserie

  • Dopesick
  • The Dropout
  • Inventing Anna
  • Pam & Tommy
  • The White Lotus

Mejor serie de comedia

  • Abbott Elementary
  • Barry
  • Curb Your Enthusiasm
  • Hacks
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Ted Lasso
  • What We Do in the Shadows

Mejor serie de drama

  • Better Call Saul
  • Euphoria
  • Ozark
  • Severance
  • Squid Game
  • Stranger Things
  • Succession
  • Yellowjackets

Mejor actor de comedia

  • Donald Glover (Atlanta)
  • Bill Hader (Barry)
  • Nicholas Hoult (The Great)
  • Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
  • Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
  • Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Mejor actriz de comedia

  • Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
  • Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
  • Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
  • Elle Fanning (The Great)
  • Issa Rae (Insecure)
  • Jean Smart (Hacks)

Mejor actor secundario de comedia

  • Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
  • Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
  • Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)
  • Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)
  • Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
  • Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
  • Henry Winkler (Barry)
  • Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Mejor actriz secundaria de comedia

  • Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
  • Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
  • Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
  • Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
  • Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
  • Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
  • Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Mejor actriz de drama

  • Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
  • Laura Linney (Ozark)
  • Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)
  • Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
  • Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)
  • Zendaya (Euphoria)

Mejor actor de drama

  • Brian Cox (Succession)
  • Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)
  • Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
  • Adam Scott (Severance)
  • Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Mejor actor secundario de drama

  • Nicholas Braun (Succession)
  • Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
  • Kieran Culkin (Succession)
  • Park Hae-soo (Squid Game)
  • Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)
  • John Turturro (Severance)
  • Christopher Walken (Severance)
  • Oh Yeong-su (Squid Game)

Mejor actriz secundaria de drama

  • Patricia Arquette (Severance)
  • Julia Garner (Ozark)
  • Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)
  • Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)
  • Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)
  • J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)
  • Sarah Snook (Succession)
  • Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)

Mejor actriz en una miniserie o película para televisión

  • Toni Collette (The Staircase)
  • Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)
  • Lily James (Pam & Tommy)
  • Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story)
  • Margaret Qualley (Maid)
  • Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

Mejor actor en una miniserie o película para televisión

  • Colin Firth (The Staircase)
  • Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)
  • Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a Marriage)
  • Michael Keaton (Dopesick)
  • Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)
  • Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)

Mejor actriz secundaria en miniserie o película para televisión

  • Connie Britton (The White Lotus)
  • Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
  • Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)
  • Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)
  • Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)
  • Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)
  • Mare Winningham (Dopesick)

Mejor actor secundario en miniserie o película para televisión

  • Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)
  • Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)
  • Will Poulter (Dopesick)
  • Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)
  • Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)
  • Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)
  • Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)

Mejor actor invitado en una serie dramática

  • Adrien Brody (Succession)
  • James Cromwell (Succession)
  • Colman Domingo (Euphoria)
  • Arian Moayed (Succession)
  • Tom Pelphrey (Ozark)
  • Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)

Mejor actriz invitada en una serie dramática

  • Hope Davis (Succession)
  • Marcia Gay Harden (The Morning Show)
  • Martha Kelly (Euphoria)
  • Sanaa Lathan (Succession)
  • Harriet Walter (Succession)
  • Lee You-mi (Squid Game)

Mejor actriz invitada en una serie de comedia

  • Jane Adams (Hacks)
  • Harriet Sansom Harris (Hacks)
  • Jane Lynch (Only Murders In The Building)
  • Laurie Metcalf (Hacks)
  • Kaitlin Olson (Hacks)
  • Harriet Walter (Ted Lasso)

Mejor actor invitado en una serie de comedia

  • Jerrod Carmichael (Saturday Night Live)
  • Bill Hader (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
  • James Lance (Ted Lasso)
  • Nathan Lane (Only Murders In The Building)
  • Christopher McDonald (Hacks)
  • Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso)

Film de televisión

  • Chip ‘n’Dale: Rescue Rangers (Disney+)
  • Ray Donovan: The Movie (Showtime)
  • Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon (Paramount+)
  • The Survivor (HBO/HBO Max)
  • Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas (The Roku Channel)

Programas de variedades y talk-show

  • Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
  • The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
  • Late Night With Seth Meyers
  • The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Mejor reality

  • The Amazing Race
  • Top Chef
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
  • The Voice
  • Nailed It!
