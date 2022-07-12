Premios Emmy 2022: se dieron a conocer todos los nominados

Los premios Emmy ya tienen a sus nominados para la edición 2022. El galardón, que celebra a los mejor de la industria televisiva, hizo el anuncio que estuvo a cargo de los actores Melissa Fumaro y JB Smoove.

Como novedad para este año, Succession (25), Ted Lasso (20), The White Lotus (20), Hacks (17), Only Murders in the Building (17) y Euphoria (16), obtuvieron la mayor cantidad de menciones. La ceremonia de premiación será el lunes 12 de septiembre y será transmitida por TNT, a las 21 horas, con un pre-show que iniciará a las 20.



Los aspirantes de esta temporada para Mejor Serie de Drama son Better Call Saul, Euphoria, Ozark, Severance, Squid Game, Stranger Things, Succession y Yellowjackets. Por su parte, en Mejor Serie de Comedia, la competencia es entre Abbott Elementary, Barry, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Hacks, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Only Murders in the Building, Ted Lasso y What We Do in the Shadows.



Por su parte, a Mejor Miniserie tiene como candidatos a Dopesick, The Dropout, Inventing Anna, Pam & Tommy y The White Lotus.



La lista completa de los nominados a los premios Emmy 2022:

Mejor miniserie

Dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Mejor serie de comedia

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

Mejor serie de drama

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Succession

Yellowjackets

Mejor actor de comedia

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Mejor actriz de comedia

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Mejor actor secundario de comedia

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Mejor actriz secundaria de comedia

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Mejor actriz de drama

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

Mejor actor de drama

Brian Cox (Succession)

Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Mejor actor secundario de drama

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Park Hae-soo (Squid Game)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

John Turturro (Severance)

Christopher Walken (Severance)

Oh Yeong-su (Squid Game)

Mejor actriz secundaria de drama

Patricia Arquette (Severance)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)

Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)

Mejor actriz en una miniserie o película para televisión

Toni Collette (The Staircase)

Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)

Lily James (Pam & Tommy)

Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story)

Margaret Qualley (Maid)

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

Mejor actor en una miniserie o película para televisión

Colin Firth (The Staircase)

Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a Marriage)

Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)

Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)

Mejor actriz secundaria en miniserie o película para televisión

Connie Britton (The White Lotus)

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)

Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)

Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)

Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)

Mare Winningham (Dopesick)

Mejor actor secundario en miniserie o película para televisión

Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)

Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)

Will Poulter (Dopesick)

Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)

Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)

Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)

Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)

Mejor actor invitado en una serie dramática

Adrien Brody (Succession)

James Cromwell (Succession)

Colman Domingo (Euphoria)

Arian Moayed (Succession)

Tom Pelphrey (Ozark)

Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)

Mejor actriz invitada en una serie dramática

Hope Davis (Succession)

Marcia Gay Harden (The Morning Show)

Martha Kelly (Euphoria)

Sanaa Lathan (Succession)

Harriet Walter (Succession)

Lee You-mi (Squid Game)

Mejor actriz invitada en una serie de comedia

Jane Adams (Hacks)

Harriet Sansom Harris (Hacks)

Jane Lynch (Only Murders In The Building)

Laurie Metcalf (Hacks)

Kaitlin Olson (Hacks)

Harriet Walter (Ted Lasso)

Mejor actor invitado en una serie de comedia

Jerrod Carmichael (Saturday Night Live)

Bill Hader (Curb Your Enthusiasm)

James Lance (Ted Lasso)

Nathan Lane (Only Murders In The Building)

Christopher McDonald (Hacks)

Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso)

Film de televisión

Chip ‘n’Dale: Rescue Rangers (Disney+)

Ray Donovan: The Movie (Showtime)

Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon (Paramount+)

The Survivor (HBO/HBO Max)

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas (The Roku Channel)

Programas de variedades y talk-show

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Mejor reality

The Amazing Race

Top Chef

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

The Voice

Nailed It!