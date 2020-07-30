El costoso anillo que recibió Demi Lovato por su compromiso

Espacio Publicitario
La cantante sorprendió con el millonario regalo que le hizo su novio Max Ehrich.
Con la noticia de su próximo casamiento, Demi Lovato sorprendió con el millonario anillo de compromiso que le regaló su novio Max Ehrich. El novio no se fijó en gastos y le obsequió a su amada una pieza impactante y valiosísima: La sortija tiene una esmeralda de 9 kilates, con pequeños diamantes engarzados en oro blanco.
View this post on Instagram
When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his “little partner” - something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner. @maxehrich - I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!! 😩😭❤️🥰😍 Ps. THANK YOU @angelokritikos FOR HIDING BEHIND ROCKS AND CAPTURING THE ENTIRE THING!!! I love you boo!!!
Fue el novio quien se contactó con un orfebre joyero que escuchó atentamente el pedido de diseño y le realizó la pieza tal como la quería. y no dudó en desembolsar más de 3 millones de dólares por la exclusividad.
Mientras disfruta de las mieles del éxito internacional, también encontró el amor y los planes de boda están cada vez más próximos.
Comentarios