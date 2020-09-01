martes 1 de septiembre de 2020
CELEBRIDADES | Hoy 09:29

Ed Sheeran fue padre por primera vez

El cantante lo anunció en sus redes sociales.

Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran y su esposa Cherry Seaborn dieron la bienvenida a su primera hija. Fue el cantante quien lo comunicó en sus redes sociales.  

Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, nació la semana pasada, pero Ed lo anunció hace algunas horas. 

"Estamos completamente enamorados de ella. Tanto la mamá como el bebé lo están haciendo increíble y estamos en las nubes", agregó en la publicación que sorprendió a todos en su cuenta oficial de Instagram. 

"Esperamos que puedan respetar nuestra privacidad en este momento. Con mucho amor y los veré cuando sea el momento de regresar, Ed x", finalizó. 

Sheeran y Seaborn se conocieron en la escuela cuando el músico tenía 11 años. Se volvieron a encontrar en  2015 y comenzaron a salir. El inglés le propuso matrimonio en diciembre de 2017 y la pareja se casó en enero de 2019.

El año pasado, la pareja apareció en su primer video musical juntos para el sencillo "Put It All on Me", y de esa forma anunciaron su matrimonio, que fue en total secreto. 

