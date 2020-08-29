domingo 30 de agosto de 2020
Liam Payne se comprometió con la modelo Maya Henry

El cantante de One direction y la modelo, están juntos desde hace tres años. Galería de fotos

Tras dos años de relación, Liam Payne y la modelo de 20 años Maya Henry, se comprometieron y están a un paso de pasar por el altar, confirmó el Daily Mail.

El ex One Direction le dio a la joven un hermoso anillo de diamantes de compromiso valuado en casi 4 millones de dólares. El pedido de matrimonio habría sido en una romántica cita el jueves pasado en Londres, donde ambos residen.

Sometimes I don’t recognise this happy guy... sure glad you brought him back though. This has been my most amazing release week to date! Massive thank you to all my team @stevefinan @simonolive73 @jordenpinchen @conorleebutler @adamfkelly @stockersstory for helping setting it all up and making it run smooth @artisthbtl for fuckin with my sound can’t wait to perform it with you. my team on the ground here in nyc @republicrecords for supporting my record and @capitoluk for getting my record together and putting up with my self conscious shit😂 then last but not least this one @maya_henry for always keeping the biggest smile on my face through all the stress and making me realise how perfect my life really is🥰love you all let’s stack this shit up 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼

Liam y Maya han sido muy discretos sobre su compromiso, de hecho, su relación ha pasado desapercibida y recién fue  confirmada en septiembre del año pasado, cuando hicieron su relación oficial en las redes sociales.

"Maya es increíble. Ella es tan tranquila que me ayuda a relajarme en cualquier situación", había dicho Liam junto a otros mensajes de amor que le dedicó a la joven en su cuenta oficial de Instagram.

