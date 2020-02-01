Madonna, en crisis: cancela más shows y explica los motivos

View this post on Instagram

A note to my fans: As you all know i have multiple injuries and have had to cancel shows to give myself time to recover. So as not to surprise you i want to let you know ahead of time that I will be cancelling 2 shows- on Feb 4 and Feb 11th at the Palladium in London. because doing 3 shows in a row is too much on my body and in fact my doctors insist i take a day off after every show but i believe can manage if i do 2 shows then I rest! Its a miracle i have gotten this far but a-lot has to do with the fact that i do 6 hours of re-hab every day. 3 hours before show and 3 after with multiple therapies. I have also switched to flat shoes and modified difficult. parts of the show. This has helped enormously but i still need to be careful and of course rest is the best medicine. i never want to cancel any show and Im determined that i will make it to the end if i pace myself. God Willing 🙏🏼 Refunds will be automatically issued to the credit card on which tickets were ordered. I appreciate your understanding and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience. Thank you!! Madame ❌ . #madamextheatre #thelondonpalladium