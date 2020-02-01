Madonna, en crisis: cancela más shows y explica los motivos

Conociendo Rusia: "Loco en el desierto"
En una carta abierta, la reina del pop explica la situación que está atravesando.
Hace unas semanas se conocía la noticia de que Madonna cancelaba algunos de sus conciertos en Europa por probemas de salud. A sus 61 años, la ajetreada agenda de la reina del pop no le permitía recuperarse después de brindar conciertos por tres noches seguidas. Ahora, en una carta abierta para sus fans, la diva contó cómo se encuentra y anunció nuevas suspensiones de show.
“Como saben tengo múltiples lesiones y he tenido que cancelar shows para darme tiempo para descansar. Quiero hacerles saber con tiempo que cancelará dos shows, el 4 y el 11 de febrero en el Palladium de Londres, porque hacer tres shows seguidos es demasiado para mi cuerpo. En verdad, mis doctores insisten que descanse un día después de un show, pero creo que puedo manejar hacer dos shows seguidos si después descanso”, explicó en Instagram.
Sobre cómo cuida su cuerpo en este duro momento, Madonna explicó: “Hago seis horas de rehabilitación cada día: tres horas antes del shows y tres horas después con múltiples terapias”.
